Gillibrand offers bill to make SNAP benefits easier to access

WASHINGTON — Less than half of all eligible people over age 60 make use of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand is hoping to make it easier for those seniors to access the benefit.

According to the Food Research and Action Center, only 42% of eligible senior Americans are enrolled in SNAP, compared to 83% of all eligible people. Sen. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said there are many reasons for the disparity, from embarrassment at needing assistance in the first place to struggles with technology or transportation. And many are completely unaware they qualify for SNAP.

