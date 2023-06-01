WASHINGTON — Less than half of all eligible people over age 60 make use of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand is hoping to make it easier for those seniors to access the benefit.
According to the Food Research and Action Center, only 42% of eligible senior Americans are enrolled in SNAP, compared to 83% of all eligible people. Sen. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said there are many reasons for the disparity, from embarrassment at needing assistance in the first place to struggles with technology or transportation. And many are completely unaware they qualify for SNAP.
“With the number of older Americans expected to grow in the future, it’s more important that ever to provide the help they need to be healthy,” she said.
Alongside Sens. Robert P. Casey, Jr. and John K. Fetterman, both Democrats of Pennsylvania, Sen. Gillibrand is introducing the Senior Hunger Prevention Act to Congress.
She said the legislation would simplify the application process for SNAP benefits for everyone, support outreach programs to connect eligible seniors with the SNAP program, and increase the minimum monthly SNAP benefit for everyone on the program.
“This bill would also help people with disabilities get more shelf-stable products and fresh, locally-sourced foods,” she said. “It would expand SNAP food delivery options for those who have trouble getting to and from the grocery store, and it will provide grants to nonprofits, local aging and disability service providers or related organizations to bring fresh local food to accessible locations.”
Every year, millions of dollars in SNAP benefits go unused, recycled into the next year of program expenses, while many Americans eligible for the program don’t use it.
“Our Senior Hunger Prevention Act makes sure that these benefits go to the people who need them, and would help enable more people to get the help they need to stay healthy,” Sen. Gillibrand said.
This bill comes just as Congress considers a compromise bill that would raise the national debt limit, while also making certain changes to the SNAP program and other federal benefits aimed at cutting costs. Notably, the bill would change the age limit for work requirements from 50 to 54, requiring that able-bodied, healthy SNAP recipients show some kind of employment for five more years.
However, Sen. Gillibrand said the bill also includes an expansion of work requirement waivers, allowing veterans, homeless people and young adults exiting the foster care system to receive benefits without showing employment.
She said she is seeking a Republican cosponsor for the legislation from the Senate Agriculture Committee, and is confident she can secure bipartisan support for the bill because it does not increase the federal budget for SNAP.
“This bill really pays for itself because there’s a lot of unused SNAP benefits, just making it more accessible is going to be how we address the problem, and I think it’s the kind of idea that can be bipartisan,” she said.
