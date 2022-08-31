Hochul, Gillibrand tout help available to N.Y. families

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. Bloomberg photo by Aaron P. Bernstein

ALBANY — Gov. Hochul is getting the word out that there is help available for families struggling with the cost of child care.

The governor, joined by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), announced the launch of a statewide multi-media campaign to educate eligible families about expansions made to child care assistance.

