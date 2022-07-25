Graduates blessed

Baccalaureate was held at St. Mary’s Church in Copenhagen the morning prior to the Copenhagen Central School graduation June 26. Graduates present, pictured with church officials were, from left, Margeux Tranguard, a foreign exchange student from France; and Cooper Lawler from Immaculate Heart Central in Watertown, Rev. Todd E. Thibault, Sister Mary Ellen Brett, Chase Aubin, Charli Carroll and McKenzie McLane.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.