During this crisis, my Grampa has been keeping busy by keeping the squirrels away. He has been doing it for about 10 years. So that would be about 2010 when he started if you count this year.
These are his contraptions that he has made over the years. He got a PVC pipe and put cooking oil on it then set the bird feeder on the top of the PVC pipe. But when it got cold the squirrels could climb up it. Then he put up a zipline. Next he put a long piece of pipe on the zipline. Then he used a tent pole and put a slinky on it. He put a bucket upside down above the tent pole. He used a stove pipe and small water bottles on the zipline. That did not work because they just kept climbing and getting into the bird feeders.
Then my Grampa used bigger water bottles on the line. He put a bicycle wheel on the line but they just slipped through the spokes. So he put tin on the bicycle wheel, they just jumped over the wheel and landed on the line and went to the feeders. Then he put cooking oil on the line. He used half of a juice bottle and put it on the top of the bicycle wheel. He also put a half of a juice bottle on the bottom of the bicycle wheel. Then he made spikes on the outside of the bicycle wheel. Then he spread out the bottles so that the feeders were in the middle. But sometimes the squirrels used the ladder that he left out from putting seed in the bird feeders.
The newest contraption is kind of like a hamster wheel. He is still working on this one. So far the one that has worked the best is the larger water bottles on the line. The squirrels were not able to get over them.
If there was a score it would be something like this:
Squirrels: 8
Grampa: 2
They are very talented squirrels! I hope my Grampa’s new trap works but for now I like hearing his squirrel stories.
