LOWVILLE — The Naturally Lewis Building Business Fund will provide matching funds to businesses looking to scale-up their business operations through various “tools.” Funds can be used for literal tools or figurative tools, such as business services/professional services, to assist business growth. Businesses must demonstrate how the “tools” will increase revenue, add jobs or provide expansion into new markets.

Eligible Projects Must be a for-profit business located in Lewis County. Applicants can apply for funding of $10,000 or more, but must demonstrate a 50% match of their requested funding. Existing businesses with plans to expand or diversify products or service. Funds may be used for equipment, machinery, working capital, training, and workforce development. Projects must show overall benefit to the community and promoting economic development through growing business.

