William J. Flynn Municipal Swimming Pool behind North Elementary School in Watertown, pictured in 2021. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — The city will be holding a ground-breaking ceremony at 3 p.m. Tuesday for the new pool at the North Elementary School.

Construction will then start on replacing the William J. Flynn Pool that has been mothballed for the past three years.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.