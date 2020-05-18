Growing closer during separation

Going through this pandemic is making my family, friends and neighborhood closer together than before. Don’t get me wrong, it is a hard, tough and long experience. It’s been hard for all the parents and adults being furloughed, teachers trying to teach the kids and help them with technology, and for the kids that now have to do online school.
Even though this is a hard time, people are still finding ways to make it easier for others. My parents have been helping me through online school and the stress that comes with it. Everyone is making masks, providing gloves and hand sanitizer.
In my neighborhood, I have been talking to my family and friends by talking over fences and riding bikes with my friends from the opposite side of the road. My family has been buying us paper towels and toilet paper when they can find it and leaving it on the porch for us to get later that day.
It’s definitely not very exciting to look down the road to summer events, such as parks, fair, beaches, fireworks and more being potentially closed or canceled for the year. All we can do right now is stay safe, and look for the bright side.
