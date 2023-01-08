HAMMOND — Nearly 40 people filled the boardroom at the newly-constructed town hall Saturday afternoon to pay honor to the town’s last surviving World War II veteran.
William Plantz, who marked his 100th birthday on Dec. 26, and was escorted by nephew Daniel N. Plantz, stopped at the entrance to the room faced by a crowd singing “For he’s a jolly good fellow.”
The celebration has been about a month in the making, according to Hammond Town Historian Donna L. Demick.
Mr. Plantz received a certificate of recognition from the St. Lawrence County legislature, presented by County Historian Nancy LaFaver; a certificate and a blanket depicting historic buildings in Hammond from the town, presented by Ms. Demick and Town Supervisor Ron W. Bertram and recognition from the VFW Post 6338, Gouverneur.
Ms. Demick shared a little of Mr. Plantz’s history.
On a trip to the West Coast in 1941 to visit his brother Warren, who was serving in the Navy, Mr. Plantz decided to enlist in the Navy.
Ms. Demick added that Warren was at sea when Mr. Plantz arrived in Oregon and did not get to see him.
After enlisting, he was sent to San Diego to train as a radioman.
He served from 1941 to 1949. Upon leaving the Navy, Mr. Plantz worked as a mail carrier in California for 20 years. He also served in the Naval Reserves for many years and was called to duty by the Berlin Crisis in 1961.
When he retired and returned to New York with his mother, he opened Bill’s Longbranch bar in Brier Hill. Later, he built rental cabins on Oak Point, which he still owns. He was maintaining the property, shoveling snow, sweeping plant debris from the roofs and other tasks at the age of 96, his nephew Daniel said.
Mr. Plantz only recently came to live with his nephew who also served in the Navy and for the U.S. Postal Service.
Mr. Plantz has just 8% hearing in one ear, only vision in one eye and mild dementia, Daniel Plantz said.
“Other than that he’s healthy,” Daniel Plantz said. “He could live another eight or ten years.”
Mr. Plantz smiled broadly as members of his family, who mostly called him Uncle Bill, greeted him and took photos.
After the pictures, Mr. Plantz blew out the candles on his cake and punch and cupcakes were served to his family and friends.
“I love him to death,” Daniel Plantz said. “It is my privilege to take care of him.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.