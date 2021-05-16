Harold and Shirley Taylor, 65 years

BLACK RIVER — Harold and Shirley Taylor, Burnup Road, observed their 65th wedding anniversary on May 5. Cards to celebrate the occasion may be mailed to their home address.
Mr. Taylor, son of Ralph and Doris Taylor, and Shirley St. Joseph, daughter of Charles and Anna St. Joseph, were married on May 5, 1956, at the Church of our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Watertown. A reception was held at the home of the bride’s family on Starbuck Avenue, Watertown.
Mrs. Taylor graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy and attended Santa Anna (Calif.) Junior College. She worked for Stebbins Engineering and Manufacturing before raising a family. She enjoys bowling, camping, bicycling, gardening, traveling, reading and raising her children and grandchildren.
Mr. Taylor graduated from Black River High School. He worked for Stebbins Engineering and Manufacturing before becoming employed by Niagara Mohawk, where he retired as chief traveling operator after 35 years of service. He enjoys playing basketball, bowling, camping, boating, water skiing, hunting, making maple syrup, machinery, traveling and building things with his hands.
The couple has seven children, Skip (Marilee) Taylor, Oswego, Paul (Cathy) Taylor, Black River, Jamie (Helen) Taylor, Evans Mills, Alan (Evelyn) Taylor, Deferiet, Tina (Dan) Fargo, Black River, Peggy (Wayne) Arnold, Croghan, and Lori (Michael) Ocampo, Georgia; 21 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.