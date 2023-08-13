HENDERSON HARBOR — Fear of severe weather did not halt the annual Hospice Hustle held Saturday in memory of George “Butch” Rendleman.-

“We have been doing this walk for more than 20 years, and we honor the memory of someone who received Hospice care each year,” said event coordinator and Hospice of Jefferson County committee member Penny McCrea. “The Rendleman family has supported this walk for a number of years.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.