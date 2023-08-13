HENDERSON HARBOR — Fear of severe weather did not halt the annual Hospice Hustle held Saturday in memory of George “Butch” Rendleman.-
“We have been doing this walk for more than 20 years, and we honor the memory of someone who received Hospice care each year,” said event coordinator and Hospice of Jefferson County committee member Penny McCrea. “The Rendleman family has supported this walk for a number of years.”
Walkers of all ages gathered at the Henderson Harbor Performing Arts Association field for the start of the 2.5-mile event, which the Henderson Fire Department also supported.
Kathy Arendt, director of marketing and community relations for Hospice of Jefferson County, said, “We are so thankful for the community members, businesses, and organizations who supported these fundraising events and who continue to support our patients who are facing their end-of-life journey.”
More than $13,000 was raised between the annual walk through the harbor and a recent BINGO event held at Carbone’s Waterside Restaurant.
