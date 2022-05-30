HENDERSON — The 2022 Henderson Harbor Sprint Triathlon will take place Saturday, July 9. New this year are two options: swim-bike for those who do not want to run, and bike-run for those who can’t or do not wish to swim.
In 2019, the event was canceled due to lake flooding and was canceled again in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It returned last year. The event begins at 9 a.m. at the Henderson Harbor Boat Launch, 8165 County Route 178. Online registration is open at auyertiming.com. Event race shirts will be given to the first 150 registrants.
The first Henderson triathlon took place in 1991. In the past, the event was run by the Children’s Home of Jefferson County, which helped the Henderson Business & Community Council take it over last year. Proceeds from the event will go to the Henderson Chamber of Commerce.
Though restrictions are easing, event planners remain committed to meeting the COVID-19 guidelines in place on the day of the race.
Overall event rules are:
— Participants must sign a waver to participate, and participants younger than 18 must have a parent or legal guardian sign a waiver;
— Do not leave the event without removing your timing chip;
— No headphones allowed; and
— If you decide to drop out of the race at any point, immediately inform a staff member and return your timing chip.
Swimmers must have their race numbers displayed on their right arms and thighs and race-issued swim caps are required. Failure to wear the provided swim cap will result in disqualification. Bikers are asked to observe mount and dismount lines, and bikers leaving the transition area must be wearing buckled helmets. Participants will complete the course once.
For runners, race numbers should be pinned on the chest or back with participant ages marked on the right rear calf. Runners must stay to the left of the cones when exiting the boat launch entrance.
Awards will go to the overall top three males and females, the top three from each age group and the top three overall teams.
The event page can be found on Facebook. For more information, email hhtriathlon242@gmail.com.
