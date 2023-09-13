HENDERSON — The town has now received about $23 million for a major sewer project, and the next step is ensuring residents get their easements in.
Signed easements will allow Henderson to get to work on the project, town engineer Patrick J. Scordo said.
The total cost of the project is anticipated to be $28 million, which leaves the town with about $5 million it will need to finance.
The $5 million loan would be at 0% interest.
As it stands now, residents in the sewer district would be charged $693 per year to cover the cost, which is $1 lower than the maximum the state comptroller would allow the town to charge. If the town goes over that, approval would be needed from the state comptroller’s office. It would be billed on a quarterly basis at a cost of $173.25 per resident in the sewer district.
“But that’s not the plan,” Scordo said.
The threshold is looked at annually by the comptroller’s office. The comptroller’s office has set the threshold at more than $800 in years prior, Town Supervisor Edwin D. Glaser said, and the cost for the sewer project to the public was relatively the same.
“That’s what the board is trying to maintain, was a level that the citizens would be comfortable at. We don’t want to be a burden on them,” Glaser said.
After 30 years the loan would be paid off. But after that the town could decide to charge residents for future expansion or repairs.
The district will include the hamlet of Henderson from Town Barn Road to County Route 72 up to Route 3, and down to County Route 123 (also known as Harbor Road), and all down County Route 178. It will then go from Route 3 to Eastman Track. Other roads that will be getting sewer work done in sewer district one include Fargo Road, Reed Canal, Cornell Road, O’Donnell Road, Aspen Walls Shores, Bayshore Drive, and all of the homes that are on Route 3 and County Route 123 in Henderson.
Glaser said having residents sign their easements is so important because it allows the town to access certain areas of residential property to put main lines in as well as laterals into residents’ tanks.
“This is something the state looks at. It keeps us from having to deem it as eminent domain,” Glaser said. “It’s a working process, people think that we’re going to tear up 20 feet of their property, which that’s not what it’s going to be.”
Glaser said that the project is going to be similar to what people saw happen on Route 3. The project will include a machine going in, laying a trench, and a pipe. He said it’s going to then be buried back underground where it will be regraded, and reseeded.
“Depending on the time of year, within six months, you’ll never know anything was there,” he said.
Scordo said residents can expect engineers at their residence for up to four hours on average to complete their connection.
“If it’s going to exceed that, they are going to be required to provide some means of temporary storage or temporary utilization of their septic facilities. Whether they run a separate line and get that pumped out directly, or some means that allows people not to be down for greater than four hours,” he said.
Commercial businesses could be down longer than that, with the larger businesses being down a day or two. Since many Henderson businesses are seasonal, the town will look to try and get those done in mid-September next year rather than in the middle of summer. Scordo said there will be communication between the town and the business owners.
Smaller to midsize commercial businesses can expect to be down for about eight hours.
Those who will be getting sewer installed in their residences will only need to be home to allow the engineers to have access to a crawl space or basement to make connections with their sewer lines, and to their power source.
The anticipated additional electricity cost is expected to be an extra $1.50 to a residence’s electricity bill every month.
Scordo said the town will also hire inspectors to watch the contractors, and will have one inspector at a residence per crew.
The town is looking for people in the district to get the easements in. There are 490 easements that need to be signed, but 413 connections to residences that will be made. The town currently has about half of those in, Scordo said.
Easements are still needed for properties that won’t be having a connection because there are some instances where the town will be installing pipelines in vacant parcels that will not be receiving hookups, but the pipeline will be running by the property.
The state will not allow the town to advertise for the project until the easements are in, Scordo said, adding that residents need to get their easements in as soon as possible.
“We’re a short period away from having state approval of our engineering plans and specifications and the last leg would be the easements,” he said.
The town is looking for easements to be in by October.
They will need all commercial businesses to be hooked into the system and have easements in as they are all deemed critical.
“The residentials are not critical, meaning that if somebody says ‘Absolutely not, there’s no way you’re going on my property, I’m not signing an easement’ then we could simply elect to go by them as long as we don’t need a critical easement for the force main pipe, and not hook them in,” Scordo said. “But that’s not the town’s objective either. The town wants to clean the lake up and Stony Creek, the best way they can. And the best way they can is to get all 413 connections to occur, not leave out five or 10 or 15 because those could be the biggest sources of contamination … We want everybody to act as a community and come together and join our battle and our attempt to clean the lake.”
If residents do not hook up, and it is mandated, the resident would have to continually prove to the town that their system is functioning correctly, Glaser said. He also said that it could be tough for residents to get state approval for a new system for the resident that decides not to hook into the town’s system since the town will have its own sewage system.
“So they’ll have to sit there and hook up to that system, put that effluent tank in and that STEP tank in,” he said. That could cost the resident who is not hooked into the town’s system $30,000, which is what the town is covering with the sewer project. He also said that the existing systems are “destined to fail” without the town’s system.
“Every year that goes by, that $30,000 is going to go up by some fraction,” Scordo said. “Five years later if somebody says ‘I’m ready to connect to the system’ well the town’s not going to pay for that system like they are now. So that $30,000 in five years could easily be $35,000 and now they’ve got to front that cost.”
There will also be a stipulation in the contract that everything that is damaged must be repaired to an equal or better condition.
“We’re going to be there to document that and to require that,” Scordo said.
The town is hoping to start construction in April.
“We want to be one of the first projects to be bid up here in the north country in 2024,” Scordo said.
People can see Wendy Flagg, town clerk, at the town’s office to sign their easements. Seasonal residents may give the town a call at 315-938-5542 with their address to get their easement mailed to them, and they can send it back to the town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.