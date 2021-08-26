HENDERSON — Henderson Harbor will host its first Summer Fest from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday at the Henderson Historical and Recreation Park. The event will feature food and drink, live music, local authors, crafters, vendors and more.
Dori J. Glaser, wife of town supervisor Edwin D. Glaser, along with Gail Smith and Wendy Flagg, organized the event as something to bring the community together in place of Heritage Days, which was not held this year.
All donations and money charged for vending will benefit the Henderson Historical Society. Other local attractions like the Antique Boat Museum will be open for guests, as well as the 1800s log cabin on the Historical Society’s property for a few hours.
Those interested in the event can find information on the Henderson Free Library’s Facebook page at shorturl.at/ejpG2.
