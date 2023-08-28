People occasionally drop off items, some valuable but often not, at the Jefferson County Historical Society at 228 Washington St. in Watertown. On Tuesday morning last week, society executive director Toni Engleman was surprised to see a ham resting on a stone pedestal in front of the Paddock Mansion, home of the society. She has no idea how it got there. “This is beyond weirdness,” she told the Times. She removed the ham that evening. “I hope nobody was looking for it,” she mused. On Wednesday, she reported: “Today, our mystery gift was a set of spats on the front porch.” Spats are shoe coverings. No ham stains were evident. Chris Brock/Watertown Daily Times
