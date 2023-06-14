N.Y. expands paid parental leave program

Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced the expansion of paid parental leave to 80 percent of state-employed workers. Katrina Tulloch | ktulloch syracuse.com

 Katrina Tulloch

Gov. Kathleen Hochul announced the expansion of New York’s initiative to offer 12 weeks of fully paid parental leave benefits to more than 80% of the state workforce. According to Hochul, the shift means the majority of state workers will have access to this benefit for the first time in State history.

“No one should have to choose between a paycheck and caring for their newborn child,” Hochul said in a news release from her office on Tuesday.

