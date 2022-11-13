LOWVILLE — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Lewis County Historical Society, 7552 S. State St., as organizers prepare for the annual Home for the Holidays Festival.
The 19th annual fundraiser is set for 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 18, 19, 25 and 26, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3.
The event includes Lionel train displays, a silent auction for decorated Christmas trees and wreaths, a chance raffle for donated items and a display of gingerbread houses.
Longtime event coordinator Carmen Sweet said this is the last year he will head up the historical society fundraiser.
“I have organized this festival for about 13 years I believe,” Mr. Sweet said. “It’s time for someone else to take over.”
This year the train display has taken over the stage area in the historical society’s blue room with trains looping through Halloween Towne, a village with wind turbines in the background and a fair scene. On the opposite side of the room a large Santa Claus overlooks a Christmas village.
Last year, Mr. Sweet said it would be the last year for the model train display, but since the model trains and buildings have been stored at the historical society, they decided to have one last display. Items used for the entire display belong to Mr. Sweet and his partner James Randall who have, for more than 15 years, volunteered many hours annually to create the scenes.
Around the sides of the main room are 24 trees decorated by area business and organizations and will be sold via a silent auction. Themes for the trees range from traditional to the whimsical such as the gnome tree sponsored by the Lewis County General Hospital Auxiliary and the beach-themed tree created by the Lewis County Historical Society.
There are also 18 decorated wreaths in the silent auction. There are more than 100 raffle items to be awarded through a chance auction.
The historical society gift shop will be open throughout the six-day event.
In conjunction with the festival, the Adirondack Community Chorus, directed by Peg Nuspliger and accompanied by Melvin Chalker, will perform a Christmas concert “Sing We Now of Christmas” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at the Lowville Baptist Church, 7627 N. State St. A free-will offering will be taken to benefit the historical society.
With this deemed Mr. Sweet’s last Home for the Holidays Festival, he has expressed thanks to those who have made the event possible.
“I would like to thank everyone that has ever volunteered,” he said. “All the organizations and individuals that have ever decorated a wreath or tree for us.”
He also thanked “the folks at the Day Hab Program on Stowe Street, Lowville, for forever putting trees up and fluffing them up,” and to those who contributed the gingerbread displays over the years. He also thanked the Adirondack Community Chorus “for all their support throughout the years.”
Mr. Sweet said the holiday festival is the historical society’s largest fundraiser bringing in more than $14,000 last year.
“Hopefully this year more,” he said. “This year I am hopeful that we will have the best attendance ever. Last year we had over 1,700 people through. Shooting for 2,000.”
