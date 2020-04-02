At my house, it is very boring. So boring that my mom is going crazy with boredom and wants us to select a mascot for our home school and take school pictures. Me and my sister are being home schooled. We are doing school activities like math, art, music, P.E., reading, social studies and writing.
After school, my sister and I are able to do what we want. I play with Legos, play video games, watch videos and read. My sister plays Minecraft with her friends online. We are stuck in the house.
There are only like two or three cars that pass our house once in a while. For P.E. we do Tae Bo, yoga and go on walks around the village. We do home school every week and break on the weekend like school. Hopefully, the coronavirus ends soon.
