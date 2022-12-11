WATERTOWN — A 74-year-old homeless man who was living in his van with three cats died in a State Street convenience store parking lot during the early morning hours of Nov. 28.
Fire Chief Matthew R. Timerman confirmed that a homeless man died outside of his vehicle in the parking lot of the Fastrac convenience store, 1709 State St., after Jefferson County 911 dispatch was called for a man not breathing.
The man’s death quickly circulated among the people staying in a temporary homeless shelter in a Main Avenue building. Some of them knew him, Councilman Cliff G. Olney said.
“It’s absolutely a tragedy that a man died,” he said.
Both he and Councilman Patrick J. Hickey said they feared a homeless person would die on the streets, although Councilman Hickey acknowledged he doesn’t know whether living in the elements was the direct cause of the man’s death.
The councilman heard the man died of a heart attack. The two councilmen don’t know if the man was aware of the temporary homeless shelter.
The man’s death, however, showed that more should be done to help unhoused people and the address homeless issue.
Councilman Olney has criticized the pending closing of the shelter upon the opening of a 20-cot warming shelter for homeless people to sleep in at night and not stay in during the day.
He’s questioned such things as what will happen to the belongings of the people staying at the warming center.
“It’s frustrating,” Councilman Hickey said, “after a homeless man died.”
When he worked for Guilfoyle ambulance years ago, Councilman Hickey remembered picking up unconscious homeless people and taking them to the old Mercy Hospital. Some suffered from frostbite and lost their toes and fingers.
He wouldn’t be surprised if another homeless person dies.
So the circumstances of the man who died on Nov. 28 also didn’t surprise him.
Firefighters assigned to Engine 2 and rescue squad, police officers and an Guilfoyle ambulance were called to the scene. CPR was administered before the man was taken to Samaritan Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
City police conducted a death investigation around the incident. Police say he died of natural causes.
A manager at Fastrac said she was unaware the man died in the convenience store’s parking lot.
Unable to confirm the man’s name with the authorities, The Watertown Daily Times isn’t identifying him.
According to his obituary, however, the man was a grandfather and an Army veteran who enjoyed bowling, fishing, golfing, NASCAR and spending time with his cats.
