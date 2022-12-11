Homeless man dies in parking lot in city

Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — A 74-year-old homeless man who was living in his van with three cats died in a State Street convenience store parking lot during the early morning hours of Nov. 28.

Fire Chief Matthew R. Timerman confirmed that a homeless man died outside of his vehicle in the parking lot of the Fastrac convenience store, 1709 State St., after Jefferson County 911 dispatch was called for a man not breathing.

