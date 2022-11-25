COPENHAGEN — Copenhagen CARES Collaborative has a lot of plans for holiday celebrations in the village.
The Copenhagen Hometown Holiday will include a holiday house decorating contest, holiday night parade, gingerbread house contest, craft fair, barbecue dinner and cookies with Santa.
The house decorating contest is sponsored by Simmons Tree Farm, Judging will be held Dec. 1 in the following categories: most lights, most traditional, most festive, most original, best decorating, before dark, best use of trees decorated in yard and most festive business. The contest is not limited to village residents. A variety of gift certificates will be awarded as prizes.
The completed and assembled entries for the gingerbread house contest must be delivered to the Copenhagen fire hall by noon Dec. 3 for judging. Categories are younger than age 10, ages 10 to 17 and adults 18 and older. The creations will be judged on overall appearance, creativity and craftsmanship.
The craft fair, sponsored by the Copenhagen Ladies Auxiliary will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Copenhagen Central School. Admission is $1 with proceeds benefiting the food pantry and the school’s backpack program. The craft show will include drawings for prizes and raffles.
The fire department will host a barbecue with a choice of chicken or jerked pork at a cost of $8 for meat only or $12 for dinners with beans, macaroni salad, roll and dessert.
Santa will be at the fire hall from 1 to 4 p.m. with hot chocolate and cookies provided by the Copenhagen Ladies Auxiliary. Copenhagen CARES will provide Christmas story time, letters to Santa, make-and-take crafts, memory bulb sales, holiday photo ops, information on the memory walkway fundraiser and holiday caroling.
The night parade will begin at 5 p.m. Dec. 3. Lineup will be behind the fire hall at 4:30 p.m. The parade will go up Main Street to the bandstand and disband on Washington Street. There is no entry fee for the parade, which is open to walking or motorized groups. Lights and music are recommended.
Following the parade there will be Christmas blessings, tree lighting, awards for the house decorating and gingerbread house contest and caroling.
