HONORING A FALLEN OFFICER

An American Hornbeam tree was planted Friday in memory of former police officer Scott Reed at the city of Ogdensburg’s Arbor Day celebration, hosted by the Ogdensburg Tree Commission at the Ogdensburg Police Department. Arbor Day is a national holiday that recognizes the importance of trees and the most common way to celebrate the day is through the planting of one or more trees. After the tree was planted, dirt was shoveled into the planting site. Pictured at left is Police Chief Mark Kearns with City Manager Mohideen F. Buharie as they shovel in the soil. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times

