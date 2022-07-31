Hope for the butterflies?

Allison Lamb, a Paul Smith’s College senior and coordinator of the Paul Smith’s Visitor Interpretive Center Butterfly House this summer, gets ready to release a buckeye butterfly in the house on Thursday. Lauren Yates/Adirondack Daily Enterprise

PAUL SMITHS — The choral flap of migratory monarch butterfly wings abounded at the Paul Smith’s Visitor Interpretive Center on Thursday — music to the ears after last week’s announcement that the butterflies are now classified as an endangered species.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature, or IUCN, recently added migratory monarch butterflies to its list of endangered species. Martha Van der Voort, the program coordinator at the VIC, said that while the butterfly decline is severe, there’s a glimmer of hope in the new endangered classification. Van der Voort said this could help spread awareness that the migratory monarchs are in danger and could encourage people to help boost monarch populations.

Hope for the butterflies?

A bee feasts on wild bergamot — a native plant that’s beneficial to both monarch butterflies and native bee populations — outside the Paul Smith’s Visitor Interpretive Center on Thursday. Lauren Yates/Adirondack Daily Enterprise
Hope for the butterflies?

A female migratory monarch butterfly feeds on nectar in the Paul Smith’s College Visitor Interpretive Center Butterfly House on Thursday. Lauren Yates/Adirondack Daily Enterprise
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.