House OKs ‘Parents Bill of Rights’ legislation

The US Capitol in Washington, DC. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Graeme Sloan

WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill that would radically change many aspects of public school functions, requiring public posting of curriculum and that parents be made aware of in-school activity relating to their child’s gender identity.

The highly controversial legislation, which Democrats have derided as a politicization of the nation’s public school system, passed largely along party lines, but is unlikely to move on to the Democratic-controlled Senate.

