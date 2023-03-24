WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill that would radically change many aspects of public school functions, requiring public posting of curriculum and that parents be made aware of in-school activity relating to their child’s gender identity.
The highly controversial legislation, which Democrats have derided as a politicization of the nation’s public school system, passed largely along party lines, but is unlikely to move on to the Democratic-controlled Senate.
Championed by the north country and upstate New York’s Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik, R-Willsboro, and Claudia L. Tenney, R-Canandaigua, the “Parents Bill of Rights,” would require that public schools provide the details of their educational curricula, mandate parent-teacher meetings and require detailed explanations when violence occurs on school grounds, even to parents of children not involved in the violence.
The legislation calls for parents to be provided detailed lists of all books in a school’s library, and discourages local school boards from ejecting unruly or impassioned members of the public from their public meetings.
An amendment proposed by conservative Congresswoman Lauren O. Boebert, R-Colo., would require that schools alert parents when their child participates in a group, activity or sport that allows transgender students to participate in an activity that doesn’t correspond with their birth sex. It would also require schools to alert parents when they allow transgender students to use the bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity.
That amendment netted the rebellion of New York Congressman Mike V. Lawler, R-Pearl River, who was one of five Republicans to vote against the measure. Mr. Lawler said he supported the basic premise of the bill, but couldn’t support legislation targeting a specific group of children in schools.
“Unfortunately, a late amendment to the bill that unnecessarily targeted certain children went too far,” he said in a statement explaining his vote. “Our goal as parents, educators and legislators should be making lives better and safer for our children, and I am concerned that his amendment could do the opposite, putting vulnerable children at greater risk.”
The bill comes in the face of a nationwide debate over schools and parents role in their children’s education, a debate that has been characterized as a ‘culture war’ by some. Conservative leaders, including Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik, the chair of the House Republican Conference, have made school transparency a key issue and pushed to increase the amount of control parents have over the schools their children attend.
Liberals and Democratic officials have characterized the issue as an attempt to silence LGBTQ+ voices in schools, as many states have considered legislation to severely restrict the access students have to discussions about LGBTQ+ identities. They have also criticized it as government overreach, with the federal government mandating specific policies for one of the most local forms of government in the country.
But Congresswoman Stefanik didn’t recognize the controversy around the bill. In a news conference after the House passed the bill, Congresswoman Stefanik said she thought all members of the House should have voted to support the “Parents Bill of Rights”
“This should have been a unanimous vote,” she said. “The choice is clear here folks. We proudly stand for parents as the driving decision makers for their kids education. We stand for transparency, and we stand for educational rigor. As a new mom, that is so important to me.”
Congresswoman Tenney brought up many of the core ‘culture war’ topics that have driven debate around public schools and protecting children recently in her own statement.
“From unconstitutional mask mandated to coping with learning loss from shutdowns, our nation’s children have faced numerous challenges these past few years,” Rep. Tenney said. “Recently, the far-left has spearheaded a mission to force critical race theory and drag queens into our children’s curriculum. As a mother, a conservative, and a steadfast supporter of our educators, I believe it is time to restore family values in our schools.”
