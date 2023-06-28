WATERTOWN — This time of year, there is generally excitement in the air as fireworks begin to go off seemingly every day up until, and in some cases past, the Fourth of July.
Fireworks season kicks off Thursday with the annual show at Thompson Park.
As people “ooh and aah” at fireworks lighting up the sky, furry companions might not be as happy to hear the loud noises that come with fireworks.
Canine College owner Sandra A. King said that the common signs that someone’s pet may be getting anxious is that they may become flighty, having a panicked look, probably panting, shedding, wide-eyed, lowering their body language, and pacing.
In order to lower a pet’s anxiety with fireworks, King says people should leave their pets inside while fireworks are going on, or leave them with a pet-sitter.
“The other thing is to create a safe space for the dog with a cozy hiding place, or if they’re crate trained utilize the crate,” she said.
Closing windows and doors, and having a white-noise machine playing to drown out the sound. She also said leaving the television on may also be a good idea.
Pet owners can also reach out to their veterinarians to talk about calming medications that target noise sensitivity.
“Walk them before the celebration, get them tired, tire them out,” King said. “That is a good way to also mitigate some of the stress that they have. If they’re already tired, they may not be as stressed as they usually would be.”
King said that if someone has a noise-sensitive animal and you try to fix it, it may actually make it worse.
“Sometimes we get so obsessed by trying to fix an issue, that we’re actually creating a bigger issue to begin with,” she said. “If you have a noise-sensitive animal, generally, the best way to go about it is to work with a veterinarian and target that noise sensitivity through medication.”
King said that every year right around this time of year, dogs get lost.
“It does increase, you can see it on social media too,” she said.
PetAmberAlert, a website that helps connect lost fur-babies with their parents, says that national studies show a 30% to 60% increase in lost pets yearly between July 4 and July 6.
Director of Fire Emergency Management for Jefferson County Joseph D. Plummer said that generally speaking there isn’t a notable uptick in lost dogs in the county being reported to Jefferson County Dog Control.
“Usually they’re all handled pretty quickly,” he said.
Other than in the city of Watertown, dog control does not come in after hours for loose dogs per contracts with the towns.
Plummer said they wouldn’t get calls on lost dogs after-hours in the other towns since the fireworks take place at night, and normally the dogs are found by the next day.
Dog control also only deals with dogs and not cats as per the state’s Agriculture and Market laws.
Even if you have a fenced-in backyard, do not let the dogs outside, King said.
“They will go over a fence,” she said. “If they are in flight, they will find a way to get out.”
King also said to not bring your dogs to events with fireworks going off.
“If your dog is not specifically trained to be in that type of environment, just don’t bring them, it’s not fun for the dog,” she said.
She also said to crate-train your dog as crate-training is for these types of situations.
