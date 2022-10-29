POTSDAM — Early voting got underway Saturday at polling places across New York state. At the St. Lawrence County early voting site in Potsdam, 260 people had come out to cast their ballot as of 4:15 p.m.

St. Lawrence County has two early voting locations, one at 100 Riverside Ave, in Ogdensburg at the Dobisky Center, and the other at 42 Maple St. in Potsdam.

St. Lawrence County Commissioner of Elections Jennie Bacon cast an early ballot Saturday at the Clarkson University grounds and facilities building on Maple Street in Potsdam. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
