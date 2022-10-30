Have you voted yet?
POTSDAM — Early voting got underway Saturday at polling places across New York state.
At the St. Lawrence County early voting site in Potsdam, 260 people had come out to cast their ballot as of 4:15 p.m. Saturday.
St. Lawrence County has two early voting locations, one at 100 Riverside Ave. in Ogdensburg at the Dobisky Center, and the other at 42 Maple St. in Potsdam.
The polls are open at the early voting sites in St. Lawrence County from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday; and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Early voting sites in Jefferson and Lewis counties are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday; and from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
