I Am Oz series to feature leader in transgender rights litigation and advocacy

OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego’s I Am Oz Diversity Speaker Series will host Chase Strangio, deputy director for transgender justice for the ACLU’s LGBTQ and HIV Project, at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Marano Campus Center auditorium.
This event is free and open to the public, although due to anticipated demand, tickets are required via tickets.oswego.edu.
A national leader in transgender rights litigation and advocacy, Strangio has been counsel in some of the past decade’s most pivotal legal fights on behalf of transgender litigants including the American Civil Liberty Union’s challenge to North Carolina’s HB2 (known as “the bathroom bill”), Carcaño, et al. v. Cooper, et al; as well as the ACLU’s challenge to the Trump Administration’s trans military ban, Stone v. Trump; the case of Aimee Stephens, R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes v EEOC at the Supreme Court, arguing for protection of transgender people from employment discrimination; and recent challenges to anti-trans laws and policies in Idaho, Texas and Arkansas.
Strangio was also counsel in Obergefell v. Hodges, the Supreme Court decision that struck down bans on marriages for same-sex couples. In addition to advocacy in the courtroom and in state legislatures, Strangio appears regularly in media and has produced multiple short films including the Emmy-award winning short “Texas Strong.”
In 2020, Strangio was named to Time Magazine’s List of the most 100 influential people of the year. Strangio is also a co-founder of the Lorena Borjas Community Fund, TranSanta and the Trans Week of Visibility and Action.
Persons with disabilities needing accommodations to attend this event should contact the SUNY Oswego Office of Student Engagement and Leadership at 315-312-2301 or campuslife@oswego.edu.
