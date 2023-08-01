Massena DRI project’s historic preservation now official

The former Massena School of Business, 22 Main St. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency board approved signing a historic preservation agreement for the former Massena School of Business.

The IDA is working with the Massena village government to rehabilitate the facade at 22 Main St. and connect it to a downtown riverwalk as part of a Downtown Revitalization Initiative project. The village was awarded $10 million in DRI money in 2021, of which $1.9 million will be spent on the joint project with the IDA.

