MASSENA — The St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency board approved signing a historic preservation agreement for the former Massena School of Business.
The IDA is working with the Massena village government to rehabilitate the facade at 22 Main St. and connect it to a downtown riverwalk as part of a Downtown Revitalization Initiative project. The village was awarded $10 million in DRI money in 2021, of which $1.9 million will be spent on the joint project with the IDA.
The deal with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation is necessary for the project to move forward.
“This is due to the historic nature of the building. The alternative is to walk away from the project. I don’t advise doing that,” IDA CEO Patrick J. Kelly told the IDA board.
Under the agreement with the state, the IDA will be responsible for photo documenting the building and its surroundings and then “produce and install an interpretative panel that tells the history of the building within Massena’s downtown business district,” the IDA resolution says.
The deal also calls for the IDA to stabilize and support the historic facade and walls, which were already part of the project. It also stipulates that if any human remains are found on site, the project must stop immediately while officials determine if the remains are forensic or archaeological, and based on that determine the next steps to either preserve or remove the remains. Kelly said that process would “add more complexity” to the project.
“Our goal is to demolish the parts of the building no longer viable to remain, which is everything, excluding the facade,” Kelly said during the IDA’s June meeting. “That building is in rough shape. Where we see our opportunity is helping the community, helping the DRI process.”
The IDA will provide bridge financing, sign grant agreements and submit regular reports to Empire State Development, which helps administer the DRI program. It also says any expenditures or work on the project over $1.9 million won’t come from the IDA.
The village bought the former school of business for $25,100 from a St. Lawrence County tax auction. The village’s role in the rehab project is to go through legal formalities to get IDA site access and control for the demolition and rehab work. Village representatives will be responsible for giving the IDA feedback on designs and finishes. It also says the village cannot sell the former school of business for at least five years after the project completion date, or they will pay back the IDA and the state.
In other news, the IDA’s Local Development Corp. board approved $100,000 in grant funding to municipal and nonprofit projects. The money comes from the St. Lawrence River Valley Redevelopment Agency’s Community Development and Environmental Improvement Program.
The Lisbon Depot Museum is getting $15,000 toward two mini split units. Best Friends Thrift Store in Potsdam is getting $15,000 for roof renovations and insulation. The town of Waddington will get $15,000 to add infrastructure for four sites at the campground at Leishman Point.
Grants of $10,000 each will go to the town of Louisville for paving the municipal building’s parking area; the town of Macomb for renovations including flooring, lighting, electrical and kitchen upgrades at town facilities; the town of Massena for a water study specific to the Reynolds vacant property on Route 37; and the St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum for a potable water utility expansion.
The St. Lawrence Valley Sportsman’s Club is getting $5,000 for a walleye restocking program.
