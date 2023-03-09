CANTON — Whitham Planning Design and Landscape Architecture representatives met with community members to discuss a draft design for Canton Island Park on Willow Island Thursday night.
On the south side of the Main Street bridge over the Grasse River, Willow Island has two owners. A portion of the island nearest the road is owned by Grasse River Heritage. The village owns the lower part of the park and is known as Canton Island Park.
Around 2017 or 2018, the village began to work with Grasse River Heritage to find ways to enhance the park, Canton economic development director Leigh Rodriguez said.
The village received Local Waterfront Revitalization Program money from the state to develop a concept to enhance the park and make it more interactive.
The Whitham group, based in Ithaca, has been engaged to develop a design for the park.
The open house is the second community meeting held by the Whitham group. The first, held in October, drew about 30 people and generated a spirited discussion.
The draft design includes walking trails, space for a playground on the north end of the island and an area for a small performance space on the south side.
Jacob von Mechow, a landscape architect with Whitham, said the design had to consider regular flooding and ice on the island.
One of the charts presented to people attending the open house showed a Federal Emergency Management Agency 100-year flood plain extending from the island’s tip to the north end of the existing parking lot at the base of the hill that goes up to Route 11.
“100-year floods happen more often than once in 100 years,” Mr. von Mechow said.
That rules out a traditional bandshell structure, he said. A portable stage could be utilized, or because the island has art elements in the Heritage Park section, there is the possibility of an artistic structure that could withstand the weather and serve as a performance stage.
Canton resident Matthew L. Mazzotta, a civic design architect not part of the design group, brought a display of a bandshell set on a hinge that, when laid flat, would provide seating and be flush with the ground. It would form a colorful maple leaf-shaped bandshell when raised on one end.
“Heritage Island Park (across the street from Canton Island Park) contains the stories and the narrative of Canton’s past,” Mr. Mazzotta said. “This side will represent the future.”
Mr. Mazzotta said his flip-up design is still in the conceptual phase.
Sean O’Brien, one of the coordinators of the Canton Centennial Chautauqua in 2019, said he liked what he saw.
“The possibilities are tremendous,” he said. “It is exciting to have downtown events connecting to our businesses.”
In 2019 the stage for the Chautauqua was near the parking lot because that is where the electricity was located, Mr. O’Brien said.
A stage at the other end of the park would have been better, but his event was still successful.
“It’s a wonderful space,” Mr. O’Brien said.
The Chautauqua ran for three days and, at its peak, had about 125 people attending.
The parking lot was used for access for those with mobility issues, while the rest parked in municipal spaces downtown and walked across the bridge to the park.
Richard Grover, who could not attend the open house, sent in an 8-page report on the park.
Mr. Grover has objected to it as a performance space due to the noise from Route 11 and the limited access because of the lack of parking.
If there is to be a performance space, Mr. Grover suggested it be able to be used as a shelter for people to use as a gathering space protected from the weather.
Mr. Grover, former chair of the village tree committee, said keeping Willow Island as natural as possible is essential.
“The importance of nature cannot be overstated. Willow Island, despite the background noise of Route 11, is a beautiful green space of peaceful serenity, an oasis at the edge of downtown Canton. This is an important place for many local residents who now use it for family picnicking, walking, and/or relaxation,” he wrote.
Michelle Palmer, a senior Whitham associate, said there are no plans to remove trees from the island and talked about adding small trees and shrubs around the island’s shore to maintain the river view while encouraging geese to go elsewhere.
There is still work to be done on the design, Ms. Palmer said. She will take the open house feedback and meet with the local steering committee to discuss their findings.
The funding does not exist to complete whatever design is settled, Ms. Palmer said.
Once construction drawings are complete, the committee will determine what parts of the project can be funded, and work can begin in the late summer or early fall.
The village is actively looking for grants to complete the project.
Mayor Michael E. Dalton said he was seeing the draft designs for the first time.
“What we want to know is what is possible for the island,” he said. “You want to build on what the river is so that people can enjoy it.”
