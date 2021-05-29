WATERTOWN — The long-awaited grand reopening of the Impossible Dream thrift store will take place Wednesday, beginning at 10 a.m.
While closed during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Urban Mission had stacks upon stacks of boxes filled with donations. The store, at 247 Factory St., opted to delay reopening until it could process some of the backlog of donated merchandise, most of which was donated in the months ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though the store wasn’t accepting donations, many were dropped off anyway, and about 75 to 80% was unsalable, said Dawn M. Cole, executive director of the Urban Mission, including socks that don’t have mates, broken mugs, and even used underwear. These sorts of items take time to sort through and are an expense to haul out in the trash.
“When folks make a donation of goods, we’re grateful for it, but we ask that maybe they make a thoughtful donation, give some thought to it,” Ms. Cole said. “I always encourage people to ask themselves the question: Would I donate this to a family member, friend or someone I care about? And if the answer is no, and if you’re torn between taking it to the dump or taking it to the mission, we respectfully request taking it to the dump, because it costs us money to dispose of garbage.”
For many years, the mission had contracts and was able to take stained, ripped, and unsalable clothing and they were sold to developing countries as rags, shredded and used for insulation, according to Ms. Cole, but the pandemic interrupted that recycled textile market, and right now the mission has no means to dispose of the textiles.
“That’s been difficult for people because they’re so accustomed to being able to bring those here, but it costs us money. I have no way to dispose of them,” Ms. Cole said. “We’ve been working with Development Authority of the North Country with the recycling coordinator to try to find a textile recycler, but so far we’ve not had any luck.”
The mission has received couches with no cushions, things left out in the pouring rain. The other day, Ms. Cole said she came to work and found a bag of shoes that were all mismatched.
“I’ve even been greeted with a cat litter box with signs of the cat still in it,” Ms. Cole said. “We’re very grateful for donations, but we sure would appreciate just a little thought into whether or not this is an appropriate donation to the mission.”
She said she’ll never forget last Christmas Eve, when she was reduced to tears after having been so excited to go in to work that day and getting in early.
Someone had left a couch in the parking lot that was in such disrepair and stained and possibly had something living in it, like maybe it had been in somebody’s garage. Ms. Cole and her staff had to drag it to the dumpster, and she said it felt so demoralizing on Christmas Eve that that’s how little someone would think of the mission, or how little they think of people that come to the mission.
The past few months, the Impossible Dream has been closed to allow for the construction of the new CARE Center, which also will open Wednesday. While some of the first-floor level will be taken for the CARE Center, the store will have a portion of the downstairs available as part of the store and the rest for storage.
The thrift store generates unrestricted revenue that can be used to cover the cost of doing business. In the organization, which relies heavily on donations, donors often direct their gifts — they want to support the food pantry or buy school supplies for children. Donors don’t walk in the door and give money to keep the lights on or pay the staff, Ms. Cole said. That’s why the store is so important, it provides a source of revenue to pay the overhead.
The pandemic interrupted and stalled that funding stream when the store closed for three months last year when the pandemic first hit. When operations came back online, on a much smaller operation, it wasn’t able to accept donations from the public. With such a backlog of donations that came in prior to the pandemic, and added safety concerns, the mission spent the meantime gearing up for what was next.
According to Ms. Cole, the store is generally pretty busy, with store hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The store will continue to operate under those business hours for the time being. Proceeds from the Impossible Dream store sales support various programs, including Jefferson County’s largest food pantry, Meals on Wheels, Critical Needs, Bridge and the Getting Ahead workshop series.
The store will have low, set prices on items, as well as bag clothing sales for $7, which was popular with people when the store was previously open. To kick off the reopening, the store has some furniture, decor and a large amount of housewares and clothing available.
Given the wake-up call the store received as a result of the pandemic, there are some things that it most likely won’t accept moving forward, such as stuffed animals, because it’s very hard for them to sanitize them in a way that’s going to be safe for children.
“It’s important that things that come to the thrift store be clean and usable and saleable because really you’re helping the mission when you make those gifts,” Ms. Cole said.
“You’re helping the biggest food pantry in Jefferson County, you’re helping the Bridge program, helping families work through barriers, rental assistance programming, you’re sponsoring meals for home bound seniors — a gift to the to the thrift store really has a big impact.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.