RODMAN — Touring the newly opened expansion areas of the regional landfill Thursday, north country residents got an inside look at what happens to their garbage.
The Development Authority of the North Country, which operates the Rodman landfill on Route 177, hosted the open house. Guiding the tours was Stewart Tamblin, the assistant landfill superintendent. Tamblin made sure that the tour buses stopped at the top of what is called the “phase one” area — a mountain created from 31 years of garbage accumulation.
“People don’t realize how much waste gets thrown away, just in a big pile,” Tamblin said.
When the bus reached the top of phase one, tourgoers murmured to one another as a view opened all the way out to Lake Ontario.
Every day, 800 tons of trash is added to the facility, coming from Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, causing the mound to grow ever higher. As of 2022, there is a new area called “phase two,” which has begun taking about 300 out of the 800 tons. Tamblin said that by 2026, phase one will be completely phased out, and all the garbage will go to phase two.
So far, phase two contains two cells, each with a double liner system, comprised of two synthetic liners and two soil liners. Laurie Marr, the director of communications and public affairs for DANC, said phase two has space for nine cells in total, which is enough for 50 years of garbage accumulation.
Marr said that when the first two cells in phase two fill up, “other additional cells will be built as needed over the next 50 years.”
As waste at the landfill decomposes, it creates gases that can be used by the generators on site to produce electricity. Last year, the generators produced roughly 26,971 megawatts per hour, enough to power about 2,500 homes.
The facility in Rodman encompasses a vast amount of land, which DANC uses for some purposes other than waste removal. Tamlin said those purposes include a program that allows hunters with disabilities to hunt on the land. They also have nature trails available to the public on site.
