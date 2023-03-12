CANTON — Jeffrey Beri, founder of the animal rescue group No Dogs Left Behind hopes to build a $3.5 million dog rehabilitation facility on 16 acres in the town of Canton at the site of the former Maple Ridge Kennels.

Mr. Beri arrived in Canton on March 1, and is beginning to make the site suitable for dogs he rescued in Afghanistan, which were recently kept near Toronto, Canada.

St. Lawrence/Franklin County Editor

Slowly self-propelled. Two-time cancer survivor. Nearly 30-year newspaper veteran.

