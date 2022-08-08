International Maple Museum holds induction ceremony

CROGHAN — The International Maple Museum Centre hosted Maple Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on May 14, honoring six men. Due to the pandemic the ceremony was not held for the past two years. The recipients were from across the northeast United States and Canada.
Joesph Polak of Merrill, Wisc., and Ray Bonenberg of Pembroke, Ontario, were inducted for 2020. Inductees for 2021 were Mark Harran, Litchfield, Conn., and Timothy Perkins, Newport, Vt. This year’s honorees were Steve Childs, , Stewartstown, Pa., and Gary Graham, Wooster, Ohio.
Mr. Polak operates Maple Hollow, a maple syrup and equipment sales business and is a member of the Wisconsin Maple Syrup Producers Association.
Mr. Bonenberg is involved in the Ontario Maple Syrup Producers’ Association and is currently the treasurer and the co-chair of communications for the association, handling government relations, partnership development and is the media spokesperson.
Mr. Harran is originally from the north country but moved to Connecticut in 1999. After joining the Maple Syrup Producers Association of Connecticut, he continued on to become its president for 10 years. He also served 15 years as Chair of the Advisory Board of an agriculture science high school program,
Dr. Perkins holds several patents for various maple devices and practices. He has authored or co-authored over 40 scientific journal papers and written numerous articles in maple industry literature.
Mr. Steve Childs worked to improve the quality and handling efficiency of maple products and developed instructions for new maple products. His research lead to instructions for products in the Maple Confections and he has developed education materials for youth.
Dr. Graham served the Ohio Maple Producers Association board of directors and has published numerous peer-reviewed journal articles which contributed to the past two versions of the North American Maple Producers Manual.
Each honoree received a plaque and a lapel pin.
