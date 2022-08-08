International Maple Museum holds induction ceremony

Joe Polak, Steve Childs, Gary Graham, Timothy Perkins and Ray Bonenberg were inducted into the Maple Hall of Fame during a May 14 ceremony at the International Maple Museum Centre in Croghan. Photo provided

CROGHAN — The International Maple Museum Centre hosted Maple Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on May 14, honoring six men. Due to the pandemic the ceremony was not held for the past two years. The recipients were from across the northeast United States and Canada.

Joesph Polak of Merrill, Wisc., and Ray Bonenberg of Pembroke, Ontario, were inducted for 2020. Inductees for 2021 were Mark Harran, Litchfield, Conn., and Timothy Perkins, Newport, Vt. This year’s honorees were Steve Childs, , Stewartstown, Pa., and Gary Graham, Wooster, Ohio.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.