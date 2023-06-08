WATERTOWN — In observance of New York Invasive Species Awareness Week, there will be a special two-part event held in downtown Watertown from 6 to 8:30 p.m. today. Beginning at 6 p.m. in front of City Hall on Washington Street, there will be a guided tour through the city’s Urban Arboretum and the Historical Society garden. Following the arboretum tour, there will be a special invasive species-themed art exhibit open to the public.
The arboretum, between Sterling and Stone streets one block south of Public Square. has more than 35 different species of trees. The tour will be given by Mike DeMarco, Watertown city planner, along with Megan Pistolese-Shaw and Robert Smith with SLELO PRISM. Walk participants will be given a history of the arboretum and the trees that make it special, along with invasive pests that threaten the health of the trees.
