Festive St. Patrick’s Day at area adult centers

Angeleque Akin-Little, left, and Steven Little, right, performed Irish and other music on St. Patrick's Day at the Malone Adult Center. Dancing along to the festive music are Donnamae McGibbon, second from left, and Barbara Sullivan. The lunch menu included corned beef and cabbage along with a variety of green colored beverages. Richard Rosentreter/Malone Telegram

WATERTOWN — North Country Goes Green organizers have canceled today’s parade because of the weather.

The festival in the Dulles State Office Building will still be open until 4 p.m.

