everywhere i look people hide their faces with masks
i don’t recognize anyone anymore
my first outing in weeks
it’s so desolate
cabin fever is overwhelming
and the populous can’t take much more
they demand to be set free
free from what?
from your home — a roof over your head?
food on your table?
from your family, the ones who love and care for you?
appreciate that you have all of those things
you see people who feel as though they’re untouchable
walk into stores
then you see ones who are afraid
who want to prevent
and protect the ones who can’t fight against the monster we call COVID-19
my mother preps to go into price chopper for the first time in three weeks
mask, gloves,
hand sanitizer awaiting for her return in the car
she follows the rules, not only for herself but for her children
for the innocent, the ones who need to be protected
to the careless people who frolic with their friends from towns over
the ones who engage in social interaction two feet too close
why don’t you realize that you’re simply prolonging this isolation?
think about someone other than yourself for a change
in this time of fear and panic and grief
practice selflessness
we are all going through hard times right now
but you are strong, and we will win this fight as long as we do it together
we are a team, and once we start playing as one
we will rise again
stronger, and more aware of our actions
simply remember that love and peace will conquer
