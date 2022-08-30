WATERTOWN — Charles P. Donoghue, chief of the Watertown Police Department, has never seen a shortage of officers and qualified applicants like there is now in his department.
The Watertown Police Department budgets for 72 officers, but now has 60. The department just added five positions, but those haven’t been filled.
“That’s horrible,” Chief Donoghue said. “It’s never been like this.”
The driving factors leading to a shortage of Watertown officers are public opinion of the job and a considerable decrease in qualified applicants, Chief Donoghue said, leading him to wonder what’s going to make up the difference.
About 120 candidates took the department’s police exam last time around in September 2019, and of those applicants, two ended up becoming a Watertown officer. It’s a lengthy and exhaustive hiring process that takes its toll on the number of applicants now more than ever, Chief Donoghue said. The next police exam is coming up in September, and the thought of making up the 12-officer shortage would be optimistic, even though 143 are scheduled to take the exam.
“I think the overall atmosphere statewide and nationwide, it’s a terrible time for attracting police officers,” he said. “We’ve been taking a beating in the media for years now. And it’s just tough to get people to take that step.”
This year the department did extensive advertising of the exam, including having billboards on Interstates 81 and 781. It resulted in 143 signing up for the exam, when in the past, 400 would take it with little to no advertising done by the department.
Here’s what applicants will face. It takes three to four months to get the results of the exam. Those who pass — usually more than half do — are notified that they can move on to the physical training assessment. The department has to notify them of the physical assessment within 30 days of it being held, but recently they have been telling them even before the initial exam is administered. The early notice is in large part because the percentage of those who pass the physical assessment has dropped considerably, Chief Donoghue said.
“There were times we had under 50% pass,” Chief Donoghue said about his time as a training sergeant from 2006 to 2012. “And that’s no longer unusual. It’s just the way things are today. People just aren’t generally in as good physical condition.”
Those who pass the test then fill out an extensive background packet and then turn it in to the department. It then takes a few months for the department to conduct background investigations, which include at least a few interviews with the applicants using a polygraph exam. Those who pass the background check are then interviewed again. In this case it’s more like a general job interview. If they are offered the job and accept it, they still need to complete a mental health exam and physical health exam. If they pass those, they are sent to the police academy, which won’t be until next fall for this batch of applicants and takes six months. They then have 14 weeks of field training with the department if they graduate from the academy.
Applicants are also filtered out in other ways. Some may have a felony conviction, which would be identified during the background check and disqualify them from consideration. Some misdemeanors, like domestic violence charges, disqualify them as well. The physical assessment is a driver of the drop in qualified applicants. And then at the end, so much time has passed that some decide police work isn’t for them, or they are poached from another agency, the chief said.
“In a way, you don’t want people that don’t want to do the job working for you,” Chief Donoghue said. “It’s just that it’s a real expensive way to find out.”
That’s what shaved 143 applicants to six. Two of the six went to a different agency, and two others decided they didn’t want to be in police work. That’s what has tempered expectations for the police chief this time around.
To fix it, Chief Donoghue has said his department will likely start offering the police exam every year instead of every three. He said he’s looked into signing bonuses for officers who transfer from other parts of the state, as well as covering most if not all of their moving expenses. Or maybe it’ll take the tide to turn as far as the public’s opinion, he said.
“In recent years, I understand someone seeing how the profession has been dragged through the mud,” Chief Donoghue said. “Look at the footage when we were having riots all over the country. They come out and force the police to respond because they’re destroying property. No matter how laid back the police are, they get attacked and are forced to act. People see this and what the police have to put up with, getting rocks thrown at them. They get spit on. They have urine poured on them. And the police are expected not to react to this. You can see why officers are leaving nationwide, especially in big cities.”
