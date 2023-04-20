Ives Hill seeks summer start for golf course

Ives Hill Country Club owner P.J. Simao is hoping to open up the golf course this summer. The restaurant will not open until at least September. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Ives Hill Country Club is looking to reopen the golf course this summer, with the restaurant hopefully opening in September, owner P.J. Simao said.

Mr. Simao said he is working with a tenant to operate the restaurant, and he will be hands-off.

