WATERTOWN — Ives Hill Country Club is looking to reopen the golf course this summer, with the restaurant hopefully opening in September, owner P.J. Simao said.
Mr. Simao said he is working with a tenant to operate the restaurant, and he will be hands-off.
Renovations will be done for the tenant’s concept.
“It will be similar to what it was, but with some changes and enhancements and a new concept to the dining room,” he said.
Mr. Simao would not disclose who the tenant would be.
The plan is for the golf course to be open by June, July or August, he said.
He said he is most looking forward to people coming back to enjoy the now nine-hole course.
“The property will be maintained … I think there was a pent-up demand for the restaurant,” he said. “I know the community would like to see it open.”
He said that he did not know how things would transpire with the Watertown Golf Club.
It will be walking only, and people will pay on the honor system.
All of the fees collected will go toward different charities, Mr. Simao said. He said he hasn’t decided what those charities would be.
Work started on the golf course last week.
Mr. Simao received $850,000 to reduce Ives Hill Country Club to nine holes as part of the city’s $3.4 million purchase of the Watertown Golf Club from Michael E. Lundy. This leaves the city’s course at Thompson Park the only 18-hole course in the city.
Mr. Simao said he will not maintain the back nine holes. He said if he maintained the back nine, he could run into problems with the city.
“I can control opening up the golf course for walkers and let them go out there,” he said.
“The golf course will be open throughout the summer, but the restaurant won’t be open until no earlier than Sept. 1,” he said.
Mr. Simao added that events could be catered.
