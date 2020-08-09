Jack and Marcia Flint, 45 years

LOWVILLE — Jack and Marcia (Walseman) Flint will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary today, Aug. 9.
Marcia and Jack were united in marriage at the Number Four Chapel, Watson, on a bright, sunny day. It was a perfect August day in 1975 for an outdoor wedding.
Mr. Flint is retired from the Town of Lowville and Mrs. Flint is retired from Lowville Academy and Central School. Jack is an avid outdoors man and enjoys hunting, snow sledding and riding his Ryker.
Marcia continues to enjoy reading, lunch with friends and making her famous picture collages for her grandchildren. The both enjoy spending time with their grandchildren.
The couple has three children, Jacob Flint, Lowville; Mollie (Flint) Martin, Lowville; and Tara (Doug) Smith, Smithfield, Va.; and three grandchildren.
