CANTON — James and Dana Barry, 46 Farmer St., will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 21 at Best Western Inn, Canton.
Mr. Barry, son of James F. II and Ethel J. Oberhoffer Barry; and Dana Malloy, daughter of Daniel S. Malloy and Celia V. Sacco, were married on July 3, 1971, at St. Mary’s Church, Clinton, with the Rev. Nichols officiating. The couple renewed their vows on July 3 at St. Mary’s Church, Canton, with the Rev. Bryan Stitt officiating.
Honor attendants were David C. Reynolds, Canton; and Karen B. Malloy Stever, Manassas, Va., sister of the bride.
Dr. Barry earned her bachelor’s and master’s degree in science education from SUNY Potsdam; a master’s degree in chemistry, from Clarkson University, Potsdam; and two doctoral degrees, including a Ph.D. in engineering from Osaka University, Japan. She holds an honorary doctorate from Ansted University, Malaysia. She is a research professor in the department of electrical and computer engineering, Clarkson University; and works part time at SUNY Canton.
Dr. Barry is a member, officer and chemistry ambassador for the American Chemical Society; has her name on four Mars’ Rovers (Spirit, Opportunity, Curiosity and MAVEN); NASA spacecrafts and the Japanese spacecraft, Hayabusa-2, the first to land on an asteroid. In addition, she is a member of St. Mary’s Church, Canton, and sings and plays keyboard and trumped in several local music groups.
Mr. Barry graduated in 1964 from West Hempstead High School; earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from SUNY Potsdam in 1968; and later earned a master’s degree in chemistry education from SUNY Potsdam. He taught high school chemistry and computers at Canton Central School for 32 years, retiring in 2001. Mr. Barry has also taught at SUNY Potsdam and in the Horizons program at Clarkson University.
He serves on the SOAR BOD as co-chair for curriculum; belongs to the Canton Writers Group, having written more than 250 vignettes; and enjoys reading, crossword puzzles and swimming.
The couple has four sons, James D. and Linda Barry, Newark, Del., Brian P. and Eric Barry, East Rockway; Daniel T. Barry, Los Angeles, Calif.; and Eric M. and Karem Barry, Los Angeles, Calif.; and five grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.