WATERTOWN — Though Jordan Walker-Rodriguez, executive director of the Jefferson County Historical Society, is resigning from her position, she will remain close to the society.
So close, in fact, that she will continue to live on the property for the foreseeable future, as well as serve part-time as grant administrator and remain part of the Capital Campaign committee, among others.
“I’ve treasured my time at the historical society and because of my love for the museum, I can’t completely walk away,” she said.
Though these past three years have been a rewarding experience for her as a professional and she is proud of what has been accomplished, Mrs. Walker-Rodriguez said she is leaving to advance her career in the administrative and marketing department of the Children’s Home of Jefferson County.
“I have a very good relationship with the board and the historical society and we will be working together with this transition period and seeing how to go forward,” she said. “I have every confidence the Historical Society will continue to grow and thrive.”
Francee Calarco, board president for the Historical Society for the past seven years, said everyone likes Mrs. Walker-Rodriguez and considers her a terrific asset to the museum.
While Mrs. Calarco is sad to see her step down as executive director, it is a bonus that Mrs. Walker-Rodriguez will continue to live on the property so everyone can still see her.
Mrs. Walker-Rodriguez said the society remains in the design phase for the capital campaign, but everything is moving along well, unaffected by this transition. The society is currently finishing up environmental surveys that will allow for work to begin in the spring of 2020.
According to Mrs. Calarco, the society has spoken about changing its business model for some time now and appreciates the foundation that Mrs. Walker-Rodriguez has laid.
“The museum was given to us in 1922 through Olive Paddock and her estate and has been running as a museum ever since,” Mrs. Calarco said. “I’m confident that it will continue, we just want it to be a positive thing.”
Mrs. Calarco described Mrs. Walker-Rodriguez as always being motivated and positive, with lots of vision, noting that everyone had confidence in her.
“She was the best executive director we’ve had while I was on the board,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.