WATERTOWN — Jefferson County has helped opened up a temporary place for homeless people to shelter from the winter storm that has hit the north country.
The county has arranged for the former DealMaker Auto Group body shop on Main Avenue — owned by local businessman P.J. Simao — to be a place for homeless people who had been living under the J.B. Wise parking lot pavilion to get out from the cold until the storm ends.
The building was opened late Friday afternoon as the winter storm continued to hit the area.
People were told they could take their belongings and donated blankets and other items to the Main Avenue building, where they could stay until the blizzard is over.
“It is temporary,” said County Legislator Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, who helped arrange for them to use the building. “It’s not the end-all answer. It is temporary. They will have four walls and heat and be out of the cold.”
For weeks, the unhoused have been living under the Joseph M. Butler Sr. Pavilion, some putting up tents and staying in sleeping bags.
With the storm approaching Thursday night, about 15 people gathered under the pavilion to ride out the bitter cold. Numbers can vary from night to night.
“We can’t make anyone leave,” Mr. Gray said. “They can continue to make bad decisions but it’s then not on us.”
Volunteers have come forward to monitor the people staying in the building.
Mr. Simao said he had to do something to help.
“It’s a terrible situation, but at least they’ll have heat and (be) out of the elements,” Mr. Simao said.
He’s working on being able to provide a restrooms as well, he said.
Earlier this week, a group of contractors and others put up tarp at the pavilion to keep the homeless people warmer under the wintry conditions.
Dan L. Powell, who owns DP Development and Properties, organized the efforts. He saw the conditions that people were living in and that no one was taking action before the storm hit.
“It actually looks like something is finally going to get things done,” he said.
But the city doesn’t want people to be staying under the pavilion because of problems associated with graffiti and vandalism.
City Council members might consider on Monday night setting hours to close the pavilion at night so homeless people cannot stay there.
Before it started getting cold this fall, several unhoused people slept under the pavilion every night over the summer. Early on, the pavilion was a place where homeless people congregated at night, using blankets and sleeping bags, and storing their belongings and food there.
But city officials thought the situation got out of hand when it escalated into homeless-on-homeless violence, drug deals, vandalism to city property and people bringing furniture to the facility.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith was upset after the tarps were put up since the city did not give permission for that to happen.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero thinks that the proposed ordinance to close the pavilion at night should be tabled. Councilman Cliff G. Olney III opposes it all together, while Councilman Patrick J. Hickey believes it won’t pass unless it’s modified.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said that council “as a body” will have to decide what to do.
Mr. Gray said that at least the people have somewhere to go to get out of the storm if the city takes action about the pavilion.
“The city can close the pavilion if they want to,” he said.
Jefferson County is working on opening a warming center in the Salvation Army facility on State Street. The center would offer 20 cots for homeless people to stay overnight and leave in the morning.
Transitional Living of Northern New York is opening a temporary housing facility at 518 Pine St. in the former Angel’s Inn adult home.
But both projects have hit staffing snags to get started. They cannot find enough employees to work at the facilities.
