The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 21:
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.07 acre, 172 W. Broadway, Elizabeth A. Bolton, Cape Vincent, sold to Laura R. Scaringi, Snyder $0
City of Watertown: 0.07 acre, 210 S. Rutland St., Adam M. Kemp, Watertown, sold to Ashley M. Robinson, Lakewood, Colo. $134,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.48 acres, 43799 Second St., Alan L. Felder and Carol Felder, Redwood, sold to Carly J. Schwarz, Redwood $108,000
Town of Orleans: 0.33 acres, 42789 Shaw’s Number 4, Patricia G. Wood, Clayton, sold to Mishar Holdings Inc., Alexandria Bay $72,500
Town of Brownville: 1.15 acres, 16765 County Route 59, Kevin Frasher, Watertown, sold to Timothy Frasher, Brownville $56,446
Village of Carthage: 0.14 acres, 125 N. Clinton St., Elaine M. Clarke, Carthage, sold to Christopher W. Hadley and Julia M. Hadley, Carthage $159,000
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.28 acres, 516 Mohawk St., 2) 0.11 acres, 522 Mohawk St., Steven Cumoletti, as executor of the Frederick A. Cumoletti estate, Saratoga Springs, sold to Timothy J. Deline and Toni R. Deline, Watertown $14,000
Town of Watertown: 23.64 acres, U.S. Route 11, Sandra J. Hill, Carthage, sold to Patrick J. Amelio, Watertown $30,000
Town of Henderson: 0.2 acres, 11750 Ramsey Shores E., Diane Martin Cozad, Henderson Harbor, sold to Linda M. Thompson and Allen C. Thompson, Watertown $180,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.78 acres, 4529 State Route 12E, Andrew Payne, Port Richey, Fla., and Michael Payne, LaFargeville, as administrators of the Sandra L. Payne estate, sold to Austin Bond and Tawny Bond, Cape Vincent $42,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.38 acres, Dodge Avenue, Timothy J. Percy and Susan C. Percy, Black River, sold to Lindsey Lefevre, Dexter $500
Town of Theresa: 3.08 acres, 35733 Snell Road, Amanda E. Dixson, as administrator of the Robert J. Cole estate, Theresa, sold to Walter H. L. Davis, LaFargeville $115,000
Town of Theresa: 4.84 acres, 27395 Wilson Road, Giulia Dileonardo, Kristal Dileonardo and Sylvia M. Burton, Watertown, sold to Michael J. Pierce and Tricia D. Pierce, Theresa $264,000
Town of Pamelia: 0.72 acres, 22444 Wayside Drive, Julie A. McIntosh, Dexter, Laurie J. Davis, Dexter, Paula J. Busa, Chittenango, and Amy J. Lennon, S. Daytona, Fla., as trustees of the William A. and Evelyn L. Lennon Trust, sold to Anthony J. Ponterio Jr., Philadelphia $121,900
Town of Pamelia: 0.7 acres, 25973 Liberty Ave., Benjamin D. Fertich and Danielle R. Fertich, Watertown, sold to Junior J. Foster, Evans Mills $234,000
City of Watertown: 0.3 acres, 747 Ball Ave., Kathleen S. LePine, Watertown, sold to Jacque-Leen Magika Taylor, Waynesville, Mo. $203,000
Town of Theresa: 0.31 acres, 40263 Owls Nest Drive, Valerie O’Brien, Carthage, sold to Lonnie T. Phipps and Teresa L. Phipps, Natural Bridge $112,500
Village of Theresa: 0.25 acres, 102 Ralston St., Michael J. Pierce and Tricia D. Pierce, Theresa, sold to Ryan Burlett and Stephanie Burlett, Theresa $142,000
Town of Theresa: 5.38 acres, 25953 Dano Road, Cody J. Sampson and Destiny R. Hull, Theresa, sold to Mitchell Scott Sweatt, Carthage $166,950
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 22:
Town of Alexandria: 0.66 acres, 43950 State Route 37, Garlock Development Group LLC, Watertown, sold to Aaron M. McEathron and Kaitlin M. Ford, Philadelphia $121,795
Village of Dexter: 0.24 acres, 214 Lakeview Drive, Timothy A. Webb, Dexter, sold to Hamilton A. Hewitt and Alicia V. Hewitt, Watertown $203,900
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.11 acres, 309 N. Morgia Drive, Michael Renzi and Linda Renzi, Sackets Harbor, sold to Matthew D. Roy and Nichole R. Roy, Watertown $210,000
Town of Ellisburg: 0.41 acres, 8499 Littlefield Place, Joan Jecko, John F. Stever and Marjorie I. Stever, West Monroe, sold to John F. Stever and Roxanne L. Stever, West Monroe $30,000
Town of Antwerp: 0.88 acres, 37538 Pulpit Rock Road, Sandra L. Mitchell, Antwerp, sold to Larry John Bango, Theresa, Terry John Bango, Richville, Timothy Joseph Bango, Richville and Gary Wayne Bango, Antwerp $1
Town of Champion: 0.73 acres, 35228 Lewis Loop, Todd R. Howland and Jennie B. Howland, Massena, sold to Jared D. Erickson and Rhonda L. Erickson, Evans Mills $341,000
Town of Watertown: Two parcels totaling 45.29 acres, 15822 U.S. Route 11, David S. Knapp and Tracie R. Osier, Watertown, sold to Benjamin D. Rudd and Michelle M. Rudd, Watertown $469,250
Town of Theresa: Two parcels: 1) 31.93 acres, 30067 State Route 26, 2) 199.12 acres, State Route 26, Timothy C. Wewer and Rebecca S. Wewer, Theresa, sold to Kristie L. Scofield, Tunkhannock, Pa. $460,000
Town of Brownville: Unknown acres, Bonney Road, Phillip W. Adams and Ricky R. Adams, as sole members of BPR LLC, Brownville, sold to William H. Nier Jr., LaFargeville $74,209
Town of Clayton: 5 acres, County Route 181, Steven A. Scott, Clayton, sold to Sandgate LLC, Watertown $15,000
Town of Clayton: Two parcels: 1) 31.92 acres, State Route 12, 2) 3 acres, East of State Route 12, McCarn Hill LLC, Clayton, sold to Johnson and Matthews Holdings LLC, Watertown $228,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.18 acres, 8 Stone St., Anna M. Sensibaugh, Carthage, sold to Joshua Michael Ayers and Holly Marie Ayers, Carthage $139,500
Town of Theresa: 60 acres, Dano Road, Andrew M. Hostetler and Elizabeth A. Hostetler, Theresa, sold to Dennis L. Esch and Kathleen H. Esch, as trustees of The Dennis L. Esch and Kathleen H. Esch Revocable Trust, Omaha, Neb. $46,400
City of Watertown: 0.41 acres, 433 Newman Drive, Dana Vendetti Cole and Christopher Cole, Watertown, sold to Robert T. Coppolo Jr. and Michelle M. Pritchard, Watertown $279,900
Town of Orleans: 0.19 acres, 18502 Otter Point Road, Provident Trust Group LLC, Cazenovia, sold to Susan M. Sachs, Arvene $279,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 122 California Ave., Elizabeth McLane, Watertown, sold to Thomas J. Bruton, Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. $139,900
Village of Evans Mills: 0.46 acres, 8681 Cemetery Road, Brandon M. Grimes, Evans Mills, sold to Matthew C. Johnston and Jennifer L. Johnston, Evans Mills $235,000
Town of LeRay: 0.84 acres, 26415 Andrew Drive, Jason T. Hawkins and Tina M. Hawkins, Waipahu, Hawaii, sold to Brian A. Burnash and Savannah J. Burnash, Harker Heights, Texas $275,000
Village of Black River: 4.91 acres, 214 Maple St., Stephen P. Jellie, Black River and Jodi Cavellier-Jellie, Black River, sold to Jeffrey S. Martin, Calcium $248,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 23:
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 400 Coffeen St., Pavel Fabianek, Bratislava, Slovakia, sold to North Country Rental Apartments LLC, Watertown $32,000
Town of Watertown: 3.42 acres, 25311 E. Gotham Road, Kyle M. Bush, Watertown, sold to Peter S. Pike Sr. and Laurel W. Pike, Watertown $136,000
Village of Evans Mills: 0.28 acres, 8465 S. Main St., Carrie Whitmore and Scott Whitmore, LaFargeville, sold to Michael Everett, Antwerp $210,000
Town of Clayton: 1.68 acres, 38241 State Route 12E, David G. Carver and Wende S. Carver, Williamstown, Mass., sold to Jason E. Kahabka and Christopher M. Clapper, Ithaca $309,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.17 acres, 13919 Hess Road, Gretchen A. Townsend, Sackets Harbor, sold to Paul Ou-Yang, Fort Drum $192,500
Village of West Carthage: 0.25 acres, 1 Harpers Terrace, Drew E. Dorans and Jessica A. Dorans, Carthage, sold to Kyle K. Hall, Carthage $123,600
Town of Henderson: Two parcels: 1) 0.11 acres, 12631 Reed Road W., 2) 0.77 acres, 12629 Reed Road W., Teri D. Clement, Rochester, sold to Michael P. McClaren and Susan M. McClaren, East Aurora $600,000
Town of Clayton: 1.03 acres, 37280 Bald Rock Road, Richard A. Sauer and Sally A. Sauer, Clayton, sold to Scott A. Barnholdt and Louise Barnholdt, Wellesley Island $340,000
Village of Adams: 1.01 acres, 8 Grove St., Matthew J. DeWitt and Heidi A. DeWitt, Adams, sold to Joshua C. MacVean and Brittney D. Greenman, Adams $168,000
Village of Carthage: 0.7 acres, 267 Grape Island, Roger K. Roch, Lowville, as executor of the Reginald J. Roch estate, sold to H & S Property Professionals LLC, Carthage $40,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.43 acres, 787 E. Broadway, William H. Dingman, Watertown and Allen D. Dingman, Charleston, S.C., sold to Point Peninsula Pursuits LLC, Summerfield, N.C. $75,000
Village of Carthage: 0.09 acre, 25 Norris Ave., Kyle Pignone, Pulaski, sold to Kelly Vicente, Corona, Calif. $60,000
City of Watertown: 0.46 acres, 545 Arsenal St., Robert F. Vest Jr., Watertown, sold to Clueless Ventures LLC, Watertown $200,000
Town of Wilna: 0.3 acres, 22201 County Route 42, Michael D. Covey, Mannsville, as executor of the Clifford A. Covey estate, sold to Henry P. Bush, Copenhagen $120,000
Town of Rutland: 2.02 acres, 27005 State Route 12, R. Scott Sawyer, Watertown, sold to Mike Sawyer and Sarah Sawyer, Copenhagen $200,000
Town of Orleans: 0.2 acres, 41880 Bay Ave., Michael D. Reese, Lancaster, Pa., sold to Penny Diaz, Jersey City, N.J. $165,000
City of Watertown: 0.06 acre, 218 S. Pleasant St., Patricia A. Powell, Radcliff, Ky., sold to Jeffrey J. Cook, Evans Mills $37,000
Town of Adams: 5.69 acres, 15219 U.S. Route 11, Timothy John McQueen II and Jessica L. McQueen, Adams Center, sold to Charles William Rhode, Sackets Harbor $265,000
Town of Clayton: 3.5 acres, 10870 County Route 9, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Coppell, Texas, sol to Thomas Williams, Clayton $36,200
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 1111 Myrtle Ave., Patricia R. Mattraw, Watertown, sold to Chris F. Adderley, Watertown $118,500
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Dec. 24:
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.18 acres, 210 W. Main St., Harbor Acquisition LLC, Watertown, sold to SHBP Realty Holdings LLC, Sackets Harbor $0
Town of Lorraine: 0.64 acres, 17819 Mooney Gulf Road N., Donna J. Collins, Lorraine, sold to Peter J. Dawson and Kathleen L. Dawson, Brasher Falls $75,000
Town of Wilna: 39.46 acres, County Route 42, Daniel V. Boshart, Carthage, Brian W. Boshart, Waxahachie, Texas, Timothy R. Boshart, Plattsburgh, Shawn M. Boshart, Oswego and Kevin J. Boshart, Croghan, sold to Michael P. Reome, Carthage $43,000
Village of Theresa: 0.5 acres, 303-305 Main St., Brent Levely, LaFargeville, sold to Willie Simpson and Linda J. Simpson, Theresa $0
City of Watertown: 0.2 acres, 622 Hancock St., Christopher M. Lang, McConnellsburg, Pa., sold to Chad R. Albrecht II and Selena R. Albrecht, Glen Burnie, Md. $132,000
Town of Champion: 0.57 acres, 35412 Lewis Loop, Diego C. Hill, Fort Leavenworth, Kan., sold to Eric David Fults, Black River $256,500
Town of Henderson: 0.6 acres, 14816 Snowshoe Road, Michelle Engle and Marc Engle, Jamesville, sold to Marcia Selover and Lee Selover, Rochester $370,000
Town of Ellisburg: 5.3 acres, 3767 County Route 87, Elizabeth A. Berghorn, Copenhagen and Debra I. Sprague, Mannsville, as trustees of the Eva Sampson Revocable Living Trust, sold to Brian Herron, Ellisburg and Michael D. Seevers, Lacona $65,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 2, 2020:
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 4 of Andrews addition to Massena, Jared Jabaut, Plattsburgh, sold to Michael Krein, Massena $140,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 11 in subdivision of block 4 in original Hasbrouck Park Lot Number 3, lot 11, Linda Wert, Ogdensburg, sold to Rochelle Lynn Jenney, Ogdensburg $500
Village of Massena: 0.11 acres, southerly half of subdivision lot 31 of “Map of C.F. Ober Lots in the Village of Massena,” in northerly margin of Pleasant Streeet in westerly bounds of lot 31, Jamie J. Ojida, South Glens Falls, sold to Clinton Vallentgoed, Massena $53,000
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, southelry portion of lots 21 and 22 of William Randall’s Waid Farm Lots, beginning in westerly margin of Edith Street at corner of lots 20 and 21, Raymond E. Fournier and Gisela B. Fournier, Gouverneur, sold to Erica Briggs and Kathryn L. Briggs, Gouverneur $84,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 12.09 acres, beginning on Haggert Road east of intersection of northeast boundary of lands now or formerly of Peter Arch, Sarah A. Fitzpatrick, Ogdensburg, sold to Andrew Rickett and Tawni Rickett, Ogdensburg $23,500
Town of Canton: Parcel, lot 24 of Woodmere Development of Chantco Realty Inc., Joan Firman, Canton; Russell Firman, Fayetteville; Gregory Firman, Syracuse; Andrew Firman, Millersville, Md.; and Julie Bailey, Canton, sold to Yazhou Jiang, Niskayuna $175,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 1205 Ford Street, Steven G. Rivers, individually and as surviving joint tenant with Dorothy Rivers, Ogdensburg, sold to Michael Kinnison and Melody K. Kinnison, Punta Gorda, Fla. $35,000
Town of Edwards: 6.07 acres, lot 6 of “Whispering Pine Shores on Oswegatchie River Subdivision,” Debra Winfield-Morse and Terry L. Wagner, New Hartford, sold to Edward K. Cehowski and Nicole E. Cehowski, Loudonville $50,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel 1: 40.08 acres, southeasterly quarter of sqaure lot 51; Parcel 2: 42.18 acres, northeast quarter of square lot 52; Parcel 3: 42.68 acres, northerly quarter of lot 52 of tract between Black Lake and St. Lawrence River; and Parcel 4: 21.35 acres, northerly quarter of square lot 53, Sally A. Bush, Ogdensburg, sold to McGowan Acres LLC, Heuvelton $361,000
Village of Canton: Parcel, part of lot 6 of Joseph C. Powers addition to village, beginning on northerly line of Wright Street from corner of Goodrich Street, Janice B. Brown, Ogdensburg, sold to Ahmed Veknach, Fairport $131,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, easterly part of lot 2, block 5 in mile point tract, Steven G. Ballan, Canton, sold to Sherri Scott and Daniel Scott, Ogdensburg $50,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 5, 2020:
Village of Massena: Parcel, beginning on southerly side of Martin Street from intersection of North Main Street, Geraldine Layo, individually and as surviving spouse of Gerald L. Layo, Massena, sold to James P. Vankennen and Nicholas J. Vankennen, Massena $73,000
Village of Gouverneur: 0.13 acres, beginning in west margin of Park Street from division line between Isaac Austin and Moses Rowley Farms, Cody A. Woods, Gouverneur, sold to Kaitlin French, Edwards $47,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, subdivision lots 13, 14 and 15, in division lots 1, 2 and 3 of Park Lot 2, William C. Snyder and Tonya L. Snyder, Ogdensburg, sold to Kyle J. Nelson, Ogdensburg $90,000
Town of Pitcairn: Parcel, lot 23 on map and survey titled “Final Plat Evergreen Farm Subdivision Req.: Moose River Land Company Premises of Clyde W. Frank and Barbara J. Frank L 1011 P 848 Instrument 2000-23352 being part of Great Tract 3 Township 11 Lot 43 of Macombs Purchase Town of Pitcairn, County of St. Lawrence State of New York,” David R. Quackenbush, Harrisville, sold to Timothy Brown and Autumn Brown, Harrisville $24,000
Village of Gouverneur: 0.25 acres, beginning in easterly margin of Rock Island Street from intersection of northerly line of lands conveyed to Orton Smalley and wife, Lynette Nicholl, Gouverneur, sold to Alysia A. Whitton and Lory Whitton, Richville $70,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 6, 2020:
Town of Massena: 0.506 acres, beginning at northwest corner of village lot 65 to Park Street, Jeremy Hendricks, Massena, sold to Levi Herne, Hogansburg $16,500
Town of Louisville: 6.27 acres, bounded on the north by Boyce, east by Mardon, south by Baxter and west by Cappione, Mary Jo Hubbard, Massena, sold to Jeffrey Dishaw, Massena $10,000
Town of Rossie: 0.296 acres, 26 Spragueville Road, Michael Ablan, Gouverneur, sold to Benjamin S. Hoffman, Gouverneur $15,000
Town of Fowler: 0.236 acres, beginning at southeasterly corner of lot 44 of W.H. Loomis Talc Lots, Jeffrey W. Lacy and Carly A. Lacy, Denver, Colo., sold to Clark Porter, Gouverneur $230,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel 1: 1 acre, in section 68, beginning on Garfield Road where it is intersected by easterly line of Garfield Farm; Parcel 2: beginning on Garfield Road at northwest corner of lot conveyed to Gladys H. Vivlamore; Parcel 3: in section 68, beginning on Garfield Road , east bound of Garfield Farm; and Parcel 4: northeasterly corner of parcel deeded to William and Lois Vivlamore, Michael Vivlamore, executor of the estate of William Vivlamore, Potsdam, sold to Michael P. Ames, Potsdam $140,000
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, beginning on East DeKalb Road at northwest line of premesis of Sam Yoder, Joni M. Miller and Ada E. Miller, DeKalb Junction, sold to Eric Everts and Robin Everts, DeKalb Junction $50,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lots 2 and 4 in block 22 of Ford Mansion Property, Robert William Rule, Vero Beach, Fla., executor of last will and tetament of Alan R. Rule, sold to Emily T. Gardner, Morristown; and Bonnie L. Gardner and Louis J. Gardner, Ogdensburg $35,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 7, 2020:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 8 in block 177, Rensselaer Avenue, Wanda M. Purser, Ogdensburg, sold to Katie Marie Cryderman and Dennis Victor Duford Jr., Ogdensburg $80,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, section 7, township 10, Great Tract 2 of Macomb’s Purchase, Thomas H. Davis, Seattle, Wash.; Barbara E. Remington, Parishville; Jesse Davis, Russell, hair of late Peter R. Davis; and Cody Davis, Bozeman, Mont., heir of the late Peter R. Davis, sold to Jacob Robert Poste and Danielle Elizabeth Poste, Potsdam $150,000
Town of Fowler: 0.78 acres, beginning on River Road at intersectino with Club Lake Road, 9121 Middle Road LLC, Gouverneur, sold to Nathan R. Drake, Gouverneur $108,500
Town of Gouverneur: 6 acres, beginning on Kearney Road at southwest end of iron bridge corssing Oswegatchie River, Steven L. Mills, Hammond, sold to Larry L. Fuller and Kimberly L. Fuller, Gouverneur $100,000
Town of Gouverneur: 4.92 acres, beginning on Kearney Road at intersection of line of Town of Rossie on southwest and Town of Gouverneur on the northeast, Larry L. Fuller and Kimberly L. Fuller, Gouverneur, sold to Amanda M. Hassett, Richville $66,000
Town of Colton: 1 acre, part of lot 20, township 10, beginning in southwesterly corner of lands of Elliott to Woods Road, Roger B. Linden Esq., Canton, attorney-in-fact for Linda L. Seramur, Colton, surviving tenant by entirety of the late William T. Kirchgasser, sold to Canh Tran, New York City $379,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.16 acres, 337 Caroline Street, Richard L. Wright and Bonita A. Wright, Ogdensburg, sold to Mark T. Mashaw and Nancy Wilson Mashaw, Ogdensburg $200,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 8, 2020:
Town of Clifton: 0.34 acres, beginning in east shore of South Creek Flow on Cranberry Lake at southwest corner of lands now or formerly of Neal W. Murray, Scott F. Kuppinger, executor of last will and testament of Walter F. Kuppinger, Erie County Surrogates File 2017-3060, Wilson, sold to James Henderson and Heather Henderson, Syracuse $140,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, part of lot 15, Elm Street of Joy Tract, JMT Property Associates LLC, Massena, sold to Traci M. Greco, Massena $56,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, beginning at intersection of west bounds of Clark Street and south bounds of Andrews Street, Jeanette Denesha, Massena, sold to Blake E. Moody and Breanna Moody, Massena $35,000
Town of Louisville: 5 acres, southeast of Louisville-Chase Mills Road in mile square 19, Herb Boyce, Fairport; Eleanor Labarge, Massena; and Richard E. Boyce, Satellite Beach, Fla., sold to Susan M. St. Thomas and Dewey Lavalley, Norfolk $12,000
Town of Potsdam: 1.828 acres, south of Garfield Road in mile square 68, beginning at intersection with apparent west boundary of Old Potsdam-Parishville Road, Michael Kaplan, Bainbridge, Wash., sold to Janice B. Brown, Ogdensburg $17,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, beginning on flow line of Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation at southwest corner of lot conveyed to Clarence Petty, William R. Palmer, Canton, sold to Bradford C. Aldous, Canton $100,000
Town of Norfolk: 38.2 acres, beginning at northeast corner of mile square 53 in southwest boundary of lands now or formerly of Sheldon J. Bombard, Robert H. and Laurie M. Shantie, Massena, sold to Carl A. Eldridge, Massena $255,000
Town of Morristown: 0.995 acres, north of River Road at east boundary of lands now or formerly of Allan C. Bogardus, Richard W. Johnson II, executor of last will and testament of Gloria S. Johnson, Ogdensburg, sold to Richard W. Johnson II and Carolyn H. Johnson, Morristown $2,500
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, northerly half of lot 357, Marvin J. Lucas and Penny L. Lucas, Russell, sold to Alyssa L. Sadwick, Rochester; Joel Dow, Rochester; Kyle Leonard, Rochester; Alana Bowen, Penfield; and David Michael Tolar, Rochester $71,000
Town of DeKalb: 0.435 acres, lot 6, beginning in easterly bounds of Green Street at intersection with northwesterly bounds of former railroad right of way, now owned by Claricy Stiles, Julie Gleason, DeKalb Junction, sold to Kenneth R. Fleuriet and Kari L. Fleuriet, Shady Side, Md. $70,000
Town of Madrid: 0.34 acres, beginning in northeast boundary of Caroline Street at most westerly boundary of lands now or formerly of Collin P. Nichol, Robert M. Henninger, Madrid, sold to Bradley L. Rookey, Madrid $7,500
Town of Russell: 116.75 acres, south half of township 5 in Great Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase as turnpike lot 8, Mark Robinson, Ewa Beach, Hawaii, sold to Jadilynn M. Bullock, Russell $180,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 10 in block 2, bounded on north by Ford Street and on east by Kiah Street, Randy Brossoit and Madison Brossoit, Ogdensburg, sold to Danielle Caufield, Ogdensburg $77,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 97, Andrew L. Mitchell and Stacie L. Mitchell, Ogdensburg, sold to Katherine L. Larock, Ogdensburg $48,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 6 in block 231, Paul H. Richardson, Ogdensburg, executor of last will and testament of Harry B. Richardson, sold to Morgan McCarthy, Ogdensburg $36,000
