WATERTOWN — Seniors had the chance to meet with each other and learn about dozens of opportunities available to them at the Watertown Municipal Arena this week.
The Wednesday event was a Senior Health Expo, hosted by the Jefferson County Office for the Aging.
Visitors were especially enthusiastic about it, because it has been several years since the last one.
Bethany Munn, director of Jefferson County OFA, said 200 people had passed through the doors during the first hour.
Being Munn’s first year as the director, she said the timing was good for her to revive the event, which is something that seniors have been pushing for. She said that her plan is to continue hosting it every year.
Pam Delles, 73, was one of the visitors who stopped by the Expo in the morning. Delles said she was interested in learning about “what options are out there that people can take and have, that you don’t know about.”
While walking from booth to booth, Delles said there were several things that interested her, including a weatherization program, and different insurance options.
Like many visitors, she was filling up a complimentary bag with an abundance of pamphlets, brochures and other informative materials.
“I’m 73, and I didn’t know about all these things out and around,” Delles said.
Another visitor, Ginger Favret, was preparing for the future by learning about services for the elderly.
“I feel very fortunate that I’m as healthy as I am, but it’s always interesting to see what’s available, you know, when you do need it,” she said. “And everything is here. It’s great.”
The Expo was also an opportunity for seniors to get out and meet new people.
Favret said that being able to “get out and mingle with people, to see friends, and to be able to walk around,” makes a big difference to seniors.
While Favret was walking around, the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County caught her eye, because she used to knit quilts and donate them to the center.
After speaking with some of the representatives, she said that it is an organization that she would be interested in becoming more involved with in the future.
Some other organizations at the event were the Volunteer Transportation Center, Community Action Planning Council, Upstate University Hospital and Watertown Vet Center.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.