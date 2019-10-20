OGDENSBURG — Jennifer Boyd and Jonathan Borey were married at 3 p.m. on July 20, 2019, at the Inn at Granview with Pat Warren officiating.
The bride is the daughter of Janet Boyd, Gouverneur, and the late Franklin Boyd. The groom is the son of Jimmy and Barbara Borey, DeGrasse. The bride was given in marriage by her uncle, David Rastley.
Lauren Smith, cousin of the groom, provided readings; and Joe Thomas provided music for the ceremony.
Katherine Tarsi, was her sister’s maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Melissa Byrns, Heather Klock, sister of the groom, Haley Easton, cousin of the bride, Maggie Smith, cousin of the groom, and Katie Dolan, sister-in-law of the groom. Elizabeth Borey, niece of the groom, was flower girl.
Chris Borey was his brother’s best man. Ushers were Casey Field, Brian Klock, brother-in-law of the groom, Grant Tarsi, brother-in-law of the bride, Josh Smith, cousin of the groom, and Alex Bush, cousin of the bride. Logan Klock, nephew of the groom, and Christian Field were ring bearers.
A reception was held at the Inn at Granview with music provided by Jody Montroy. A honeymoon will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Boyd graduated from Gouverneur Central School, SUNY Canton and SUNY Potsdam. She is a mental health therapy aide for St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center.
Mr. Boyd graduated from Edwards-Knox Central School, Russell. He is employed by Price Chopper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.