Jeremiah S. Papineau and Lorna A. Oppedisano, Lowville, were married at 2 p.m. on Aug. 14, 2021, at Van Hoevenberg Lodge and Cabins, Lake Placid, with Cole E. Oppedisano, brother of the bride, officiating. The bride was given in marriage by Michael B. Oppedisano, LaFayette, father of the bride. The bride wore an elegant white gown from Mirror Mirror Bridal, Baldwinsville; and the groom wore a black suit.
Ms. Oppedisano is the daughter and stepdaughter of Michael B. and Janet T. Oppedisano, LaFayette; and daughter and stepdaughter of Therese M. Oppedisano and Gerard D. Serlin, Syracuse. She graduated in 2008 from Bishop Grimes High School, East Syracuse, with a regents degree; and in 2012 from S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, Syracuse University, with a bachelor’s degree in magazine journalism.
She is owner of Tell Me A Story, a freelance editing, writing and marketing business; and marketing and development coordinator for the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science and Technology (MOST), Syracuse.
Mr. Papineau is the son of Weldon G. and Karen L. Papineau, Carthage; biological son and stepson of Teresa M. and Timothy Estes, Jay; and biological son of Victor Villanueva, Hackensack, N.J. He graduated in 1998 from Carthage Central School with a regents degree.
He is the foundation director and director of communications for Volunteer Transportation Center, Watertown.
A wedding reception was held at Van Hoevenberg Lodge and Cabins, Lake Placid. The couple took a week-long honeymoon to York, Maine.
