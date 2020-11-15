WATSON — Joan and Julius Guignard celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Nov. 11.
Mr. and Mrs. Guignard were married on Nov. 11, 1950, in North Syracuse. The couple later moved to Lowville after Pfister Florist, Shady Avenue, in 1952.
Mr. and Mrs. Guignard have worked together their entire married life, operating Guignard’s Flowers, Lowville, and Guignard’s Greenhouses, Watson. Their beautiful flowers have provided joy and comfort to families all over Lewis County throughout the years.
While they have much to be proud of with their successful business life, their greatest pride and joy comes from their children and grandchildren. They raised seven children: Renee, Brenda (deceased), Tom, Jeff, Susan, Greg and Mary Lou; along with 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Joan and Julius continue to reside in Watson. A family celebration of this momentous anniversary will be limited, due to our current community health crisis, but cards and virtual wishes are most welcome.
As an added note, Julius will celebrate his 95th birthday on Dec. 11.
