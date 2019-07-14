LOWVILLE — John and Dawn (Jones) Miller, Snell Road, will celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 12.
Mrs. Miller is a retired secretary and 4-H program coordinator.
Mr. Miller is a retired self-employed small engine mechanic.
The couple has a son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Joann Miller, Lowville; a daughter and son-in-law, Jan and Cole Lyndaker, Lowville; and three grandchildren.
