John and Jackie Donovan, 50 years

CLAYTON — John and Jackie Donovan, Clayton, celebrated their 50th anniversary with family and friends on Sunday, Aug. 22, with an open house.
Mr. Donovan was born in Alexandria Bay to Alphonsus and Isabell (Robinson) Donovan of Ontario, Canada, and Grindstone Island, respectively. His parents moved to Canada when he was an infant of 6 months old
Jackie Fulcher was born in Smiths Falls, Ontario, Canada, to Gerald and Kathleen (Cassell) Fulcher both were of Smiths Falls, Ontario, Canada.
Mr. Donovan and Miss Fulcher were married in Smiths Falls on Aug. 21, 1971.
Their daughter, Jena Jaqueline (now Ososkalo) was born to them in 1973. She is married to Stephan Ososkalo. They reside in Clayton. Their six children, David(Kimberly Martin), Alia Lapp(DJ), Joseph(Angela Martin), Julia, Rosa and Ava are the joy of their grandparents.
And now they are enjoying one great-grandchild and have one on the way.
Mr. Donovan worked as a math and physical education teacher in Johnstown, Ontario.
Mrs. Donovan worked as a registered nurse in Brockville, Ontario.
They have resided in Prescott, Ontario, Canada and Daytona Beach, Fla., summered in TIP on Wellesley Island and Cape Vincent and have been residents of Clayton for the past 38 years.
Their numerous other careers include convenience store owners, real estate, remodeling and rental business, day care center, cleaning service and a summer camp hosting Fresh Air children from New York City. They were also proprietors of Gramma’s Kitchen in Depauville from 2001 to 2006.
Mrs. Donovan enjoys baking, sewing and gardening. She was recently pictured on the River Rats Facebook page, bravely trying out a fly board on the St. Lawrence River. Mr. Donovan enjoys carpentry, jogging and biking and is a great hockey player.
The couple has dedicated their lives to serving God and helping others and are active in their church. They love gospel music and are part of a local musical family called “The Honey O’s” that performs at Clayton Summer Sunset series each year at Frink Park, Clayton. They love spending time with their grandchildren and great-grandchild; the summer weather with many beautiful sunsets beside the river at their camp in Cape Vincent; and love escaping to North Myrtle Beach, S.C., in the winter.
They give full credit to God for their 50 years of marriage. Many congratulations and warm wishes from their family and friends!
