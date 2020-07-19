John and Rosella Valentine, 50 years

John and Rosella Todd Valentine, Pennbrooke Fairways, Leesburg, Va., former residents of the North Country, will observe their 50th wedding anniversary on July 25. Mr. and Mrs. Valentine were married on July 25, 1970, in the DePeyster United Methodist Church with the Rev. Albert A. Cameron officiating.
Mrs. Valentine, daughter of Edward and Doris Sibley Todd, holds an associate degree from SUNY Canton and bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University at Albany. She completed post-graduate work at St. Lawrence University, Canton, and Cornell University, Ithaca. The majority of Mrs. Valentine’s 31-year teaching career was spent at Northwest Tech., Ogdensburg, in the Office Technology Department. She was selected by the New York State Education Department to serve as the first New York State Teacher Ambassador for Career and Technical Education. Mrs. Valentine was very involved in community activities in the North Country, including service on the boards of the United Helpers and Frederic Remington Art Museum; and has been a member of the SUNY Canton College Foundation Board of Directors for the past 43 years. She has continued her activism and community involvement in Central Florida.
Mr. Valentine, son of Michael and Joan Rossi Valentine, holds a bachelor’s degree from Hartwick College, Oneonta, and completed graduate work at SUNY Oneonta. His career in the North Country included several years at Mitel, Inc., as the company’s Human Resources Manager. He was also Human Resources Director at Potsdam Paper before ending his career as Executive Director of the Alcohol and Substance Abuse Council of Jefferson County. He was very active in both the Ogdensburg and the Watertown communities and was responsible for initiating “First Night” in Watertown.
In their retirement, the Valentines have had the opportunity to travel extensively throughout Europe and they look forward to continuing their travel experiences after the pandemic.
The couple had planned to celebrate their golden anniversary with a party for family and friends in the North Country in July. However, the Coronavirus pandemic has changed everyone’s plans and they now plan to celebrate their 50th on their 51st anniversary in July of 2021.
