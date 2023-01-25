Groups consolidate to form new Arc foundation

WATERTOWN — The JRC Foundation Inc. and The Foundation of St. Lawrence NYSARC announced Wednesday that the organizations have consolidated to become The Arc Jefferson–St. Lawrence Foundation and will begin doing business under this name, effective immediately.

The Board of Directors from JRC Foundation and The Foundation of St. Lawrence NYSARC joined forces more than a year ago to conduct an extensive due diligence process, culminating in the name change.

