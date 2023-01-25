WATERTOWN — The JRC Foundation Inc. and The Foundation of St. Lawrence NYSARC announced Wednesday that the organizations have consolidated to become The Arc Jefferson–St. Lawrence Foundation and will begin doing business under this name, effective immediately.
The Board of Directors from JRC Foundation and The Foundation of St. Lawrence NYSARC joined forces more than a year ago to conduct an extensive due diligence process, culminating in the name change.
“This unification will enable us to further expand fundraising efforts in both counties and increase our ability to assist children and adults supported through The Arc Jefferson – St. Lawrence programs,” Michelle Carpenter, executive director of The Arc Jefferson – St. Lawrence Foundation, said in a statement.
“We have been working thoughtfully throughout this process to increase financial support jointly, while also focusing on educating community members about all that the agency does for over 1,000 people with disabilities daily,” Ms. Carpenter added.
The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence, which provides services and support for New Yorkers with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including care and work opportunities, was the result of a 2019 merger between Jefferson Rehabilitation Center and St. Lawrence ARC.
With the ensuing consolidation of the foundations, all donations remain local to assist people in the north county and are used for the direct benefit of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities supported by The Arc Jefferson–St. Lawrence.
Donors may designate their contributions for a specific county or to be used where most needed.
The foundation will continue to assist The Arc Jefferson–St. Lawrence with larger projects and capital needs, with a particular focus on needed renovations to its residential sites.
“As The Foundation supporting The Arc Jefferson–St. Lawrence, it was important to both board teams to mirror the merger between the Chapters of Jefferson Rehabilitation Center and St. Lawrence NYSARC,” said Jerry Rose, president of the foundation board.
The Arc Jefferson–St. Lawrence Foundation’s Executive Committee includes: Jerry Rose, president; Dr. Dana McGuire, vice president; Andrea Montgomery, secretary; and Pamela Halloran, treasurer.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.